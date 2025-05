Norris wins in Monaco

In their infinite wisdom, F1 and the FIA are seeking to spice up today's race by adding a mandatory second pit stop... or rather they haven't, for as ever they have made a hash of it.

The rule actually states that three sets of tyres must be used - not three compounds which would spice things up - but three sets of tyres.

With strategists looking for all manner of loopholes, which is their job after all, most have been closed down, but not all. As a result, at a track notable for incidents and therefore red flags, the best means of following the rule would be to attempt two pit stops under a Safety Car.

The strategists are sure to be working on other scenarios but the fact is that as the powers that be look to artificially influence races surely Bernie's sprinkler proposal can't be too far away...

That wonder lap sees Norris on pole, having broken the heart of Leclerc, with Piastri starting third.

Hamilton is demoted to seventh for impeding Verstappen, thereby promoting the Dutchman, Hadjar and Alonso.

Whether Norris can convert pole into a win remains to be seen, however, while the race has been won from pole 13 times since 2005, grabbing the coveted spot will have been a major confidence boost for the youngster.

Though the Weather Gods will not play a part today, the very nature of this infamous little track is sure to, not only in terms of traffic, especially when the pit stops begin, but also over-enthusiasm.

Both of this morning's support races were somewhat marred by incidents.

This being Monaco, famed for its Casino, it is tough to predict the end result of a race which will depend, to an extent, on participants taking a gamble, be it terms of strategy, or making an opportunistic pass.

As far as Pirelli is concerned, all three compounds will come into play: in fact, drivers from three teams, Red Bull, Racing Bulls and Sauber, only have one set of hards and one of mediums, so they are bound to have to use the C6 during the race.

It was very interesting to see how the soft performed in qualifying, the C6 offering a little extra in terms of performance compared to the C5. Not a big difference, around a tenth of a second or so, a tenth and a half, but it was definitely there.

In qualifying we saw some drivers using the medium which confirms the performance gap is not that big and also, as we saw last week in Imola, that in some situations, the yellow-banded rubber can offer greater confidence compared to its softer sibling, something that takes on great importance at this track.

The noun we are seeing a lot of ahead of today's race is chaos, many of the previous races here definitely deserving of the term chaotic, whether F1's dabbling with the rules improves or spoils the spectacle remains to be seen. Sadly however, it will likely be the start of a slippery slope.

Since the first screening of the F1 movie earlier this week, drivers and team bosses have been enthusiastic, even if somewhat dismissive of the Hollywood-esque plot, all insisting that it will attract lots of new fans.

However, those new fans are going to want non-stop action, the sort they witness on the movie screen, and during the intros on TV, not processions or strategic games, consequently today's means of spicing up the show is just the start.

Ahead of the pitlane opening, a mechanic runs to Bearman's car to remove a cooling fan which has been left in his car's sidepod.

Bortoleto is first out, followed by Hadjar, Gasly, Colapinto, Tsunoda and Sainz.

Air temperature is 22 degrees C, while the track temperature is 44 degrees. It is bright and sunny. There is no risk of rain.

Bearman will be investigated after the race for being released in an unsafe condition.

Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Hadjar, Ocon, Albon, Hulkenberg, Bortoleto, Gasly and Bearman on mediums. Tsunoda is on softs, the rest are on hards. All are on fresh rubber bar Alonso (hard), Lawson (medium), Albon (medium), Gasly (medium) and Stroll (hards).

Some interesting split strategies appear to be in use.

They head off on the formation lap. All get away.

The grid forms... very, very slowly.

They're away. Good starts from Norris and Leclerc, while Hadjar is right Piastri and Verstappen.

A big, big lock-up for Norris heading into Ste Devote but somehow he holds it together and keeps Leclerc at bay. Piastri is on the inside of Verstappen as Hadjar falls in behind and Alonso holds off Hamilton.

Bortoleto is off in the barrier at Portier. "Kimi pushed me off," he claims.

At the end of Lap 1, it's: Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Verstappen, Hadjar, Alonso, Hamilton, O(con, Lawson and Albon. As the VSC is deployed, Bearman and Bortoleto pit. However, the Haas crew are not ready for their driver. Tsunoda and Gasly also pit.

The field continues behind the VSC as the barrier at Portier is repaired.

The VSC is withdrawn at the end of Lap 4.

Norris and Leclerc are 2.6s ahead of Piastri.

The Bortoleto incident was noted but requires no further investigation.

In 19th, Bearman posts a new fastest lap (15.576).

As Piastri falls 4s behind Leclerc, Verstappen is 2.6s down on the Australian.

Gasly has hit the barriers and has lost his left-front wheel. "I've got no brakes," he warns as he heads back to the pits.

There is debris on the track but no VSC or Safety Car.

In the pitlane, Gasly is stopped by his mechanics as he has no brakes.

Replay shows he ran into the back of Tsunoda under braking for the Nouvelle Chicane.

"Is he an idiot, what is he doing," asked the Japanese driver.

The pit entry is closed while Gasly's car is moved so nobody can pit despite the race being under double yellows.

Verstappen is unhappy with Piastri's antics.

Gasly is noted for causing a collision.

"do you think the car in front (Hadjar) respected all the yellows," asks Alonso.

Hulkenberg pits at the end of Lap 12, rejoining in 19th.

"We see abrasion on the front left," Norris is told, however he is also told that rivals are also suffering.

Colapinto pits at the end of Lap 13.

Next time around Hadjar pits, as Lawson appears to be building a gap, possibly for Verstappen. In fact, Hadjar rejoins (on softs) just ahead of his RB teammate.

"What do you want me to do, do I keep pushing," Asks Leclerc. "Plan C, we stay with Norris," he is told.