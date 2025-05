Hamilton penalised

Lewis Hamilton and Lance Stroll have both been handed grid penalties following today's qualifying session.

Hamilton was on a slow lap and off the racing line as he was approaching Turn 2, while Max Verstappen was approaching on a push lap.

Hamilton's engineer first informed the seven-time world champion that the Red Bull driver was on a fast lap, then he sent another message saying that the Dutchman was 'slowing down' when in fact he was always on a push lap and was not 'slowing down' as suggested.

This resulted in Hamilton speeding up and moving on to the racing line of the Red Bull driver entering Turn 3.

Verstappen had to react to the Ferrari appearing to move on to the racing line, which meant he had to move off the usual racing line and his push lap had to be aborted.

The stewards carefully examined the racing line taken by Verstappen on previous laps at the same area and determined that Hamilton did in fact enter the racing line that the Dutchman used on previous push laps. This put it beyond doubt that he was impeded.

Hamilton expressed his displeasure at the incorrect message from the team immediately after the incident and during the hearing the fact of the team's incorrect message lead to the incident was accepted by the Briton.

However, as with previous incidents of this nature where a driver has received inaccurate or incomplete information resulting in a car impeding another, the fact that the radio message was the cause of the impeding does not amount to a mitigating factor. Consequently the stewards imposed the standard penalty of a drop of 3 grid positions.

Meanwhile, Lance Stroll, who was already facing a one-place grid drop for causing a collision with Charles Leclerc in FP1, will drop a further 3 places following today's incident with Pierre Gasly.

The Canadian was informed that the Alpine was arriving on a fast lap at Turn 10. From the radio communications it appeared that Stroll was not informed/reminded that Hamilton (whom the Aston Martin driver had overtaken earlier in the lap) was also coming and that he was going to overtake.

Stroll assumed wrongly that there was only one car to be let by and when Hamilton (who was not on a fast lap) went by him, he moved back on to the racing line thereby impeded the Alpine behind which was on a fast lap.

During the hearing, Stroll stated that he could not tell the colour of the car that had overtaken him because of the position of the sun, which was accepted. He therefore wrongly assumed that there was no other car to be let by.

Nonetheless, in the circumstances, the stewards imposed the usual penalty of a drop of 3 grid positions.