Monaco Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "I'm very happy with P7 in Qualifying and I think we did the best job possible.

"It's such a high adrenaline circuit here and you have to take a huge amount of risk around the lap, but this is what makes it the best Saturday of the year. It's extremely rewarding as a driver. In a normal Monaco, P7 in Qualifying would normally mean the same result in the race, but with the new rules it creates different strategies and opportunities for everyone. Let's see what happens and if we can be on the right side of the luck tomorrow."

Lance Stroll: "Unfortunate session for me today, there was lots of traffic at the start of Q1 that cost me valuable time and then a messy end to Q1 with the yellow flag which cost me the chance to improve my lap time and progress to Q2. We'll see what we can do with the two-stop strategy tomorrow, if there are opportunities to fight back some positions and with some luck there could be the Safety Car playing into our hands."

Andy Cowell, CEO & Team Principal: "Saturday in Monaco is the most important Qualifying session of the year, so it was great to see Fernando deliver some excellent laps and secure seventh on the grid. He really enjoyed those laps, and you could see how much it meant to him and the entire team. Fernando was the only driver to progress through Q2 on the Medium tyres and full credit to the team for a well-executed session. Lance was really unlucky today: his opening laps were impacted by traffic and the yellow flag at the end of Q1 cost him the chance to progress. There's plenty to play for tomorrow, especially with different strategies expected up and down the grid with all cars pitting at least twice."