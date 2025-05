Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "Qualifying went better than we expected and it's a great result for the team to have both cars in Q3.

We introduced a new package this weekend and so far the results have been positive. We were quite competitive on both the Medium and the Soft tyres, so we were able to try a different strategy throughout Qualifying. We have to keep our feet on the ground though and see how things go tomorrow in the race. I don't think we are as fast as P5, so let's see if we can keep these positions and score some points."

Lance Stroll: "A good day for us qualifying in P8. It all came together in these conditions; we made the right tyre choice with the Medium so that paid off and the nature of the track suits our car more. From what we can tell so far, the update looks like it's having a positive impact so it's an improvement, but there's still lots more performance for us to unlock. Tomorrow we will have a better idea of how we look in terms of true pace and if we can hold position."

Andy Cowell, CEO & Team Principal: "A tremendous team effort today brings us a well-deserved Qualifying result with Fernando in P5 and Lance in P8. The drivers did not put a wheel wrong with some sensational laps throughout all parts of Qualifying, making the most of a great car setup. The tyre strategy was extremely well judged, too, and that tyre preparation work started well before the event and paid off today.

"Securing our best Qualifying result of the year is a big boost for the 1,000 people in this team who have been working extremely hard to make improvements in all areas - not least with the updates we introduced here in Imola. We know how important Qualifying is at this track because overtaking is very difficult, however it's the race result that yields championship points."