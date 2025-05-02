Site logo

Miami Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Aston Martin

NEWS STORY
02/05/2025

Fernando Alonso: "It's a bit of a surprise to qualify where we did because the car is still struggling with balance and it's not always consistent - but all in all, a good day.

"This is the first time we have made it into SQ3 this season so hopefully we can keep up that momentum. Only the top eight cars will score points tomorrow, but we will try our best."

Lance Stroll: "Sprint Qualifying didn't play out well for me today: I had a lot of traffic on my final push lap and was a bit unlucky with where I came across [Max] Verstappen on the final straight. All of that cost me a few tenths and I just missed the chance to get through to SQ2. Let's see what tomorrow brings for the Sprint race, hopefully some opportunities come our way and there is a chance to make up some positions."

LATEST IMAGES

