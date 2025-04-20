Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It was a very difficult race here in Jeddah and it was like 50 Qualifying laps for us, but sadly we come away from this weekend with no points.

"We tried to keep in the DRS of those in front of us and we capitalised on a few mistakes by others. We need to make improvements to the car, but we are all working hard to improve our situation. We won't give up and we will keep on pushing with Miami up next."

Lance Stroll: "We went long on the first stint, hoping for a Safety Car window - unfortunately that didn't work out for us. Our strategy was the only chance for us to hope for an opportunity and make up positions as we didn't have anything to lose starting from P16. We're far from where we want to be and just got to keep pushing to find more performance, we want to be a lot more competitive, and the season is still young."

Andy Cowell, CEO & Team Principal: "It was a straightforward race, which was largely without incident providing little opportunity to make progress. Both drivers performed well this evening - giving everything lap after lap - as we split the strategies. Fernando started on Mediums, while Lance went very long on Hards in case a Safety Car came into play. It was a very intense, flat-out all the way race in hot conditions, which made it very demanding on all the drivers. It was a well-managed race all round, but ultimately, we just missed out on the points. After an intense triple-header, we have a week back at base to regroup and understand how to improve in all areas and unlock more performance from the car."