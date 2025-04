Bahrain Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "We maximised our Qualifying tonight with P13 on the grid for tomorrow's race.

"For Q1 we used three sets of Softs and made it through. We were then quite limited with our options for Q2, and we didn't have any new sets of Soft tyres left. We haven't had the pace all weekend, so I think it could be a challenging race for us tomorrow. We will keep fighting and hopefully be close to the points."

Lance Stroll: "The set-up didn't feel quite right today, the ride height was way too high as it turned out, so it was difficult to turn the car around the corners. We always knew coming to Bahrain this wasn't going to be an easy weekend for us, so now we need to do some work and see if there's anything we can change ahead of tomorrow."

Mike Krack, Chief Trackside Officer: "We got things completely wrong with Lance's car today. The ride height set-up was incorrect, which created high levels of understeer, and cost him significant lap time and a chance to qualify higher up the grid. Fernando put in a solid performance on a set of Used Softs and will start from P13. We need to learn and reflect on this session and come back stronger tomorrow."