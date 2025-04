Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "Jeddah is one of my favourite circuits and I think I achieved the maximum from the car with P13 in Qualifying.

"We managed to progress into Q2, but we used up all of our new Softs to get there, so it was always going to be difficult to progress any further than that. We have struggled again for performance this weekend and it could be a challenging race for us, but anything can happen on a street circuit like this."

Lance Stroll: "Qualifying was our most competitive session this weekend so far. We made some small progress, but we just didn't have enough pace to get through to Q2, although the cut-off time was very tight. We did some set-up changes following the practice sessions yesterday and progressed a little bit, but the car is not easy to drive in the tricky conditions here and we still have plenty of areas to work on and improve. Tomorrow will be all about taking opportunities; we will see how it goes."

Andy Cowell, CEO & Team Principal: "We worked hard to unlock more performance from the car leading up to Qualifying, but it's such a tight grid with a tenth of a second covering a couple of rows. Our session was well managed by the garage and the pit wall with both drivers delivering clean and tidy laps aided by good tyre preparation. There is a long race ahead of us tomorrow. We will come out ready to take any opportunity to progress and compete for points."