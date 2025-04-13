Bahrain Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "We didn't have the pace all weekend and especially tonight.

"I was extending my stint on the Medium tyres, but then the Safety Car balanced everything again and we didn't really benefit from it. We expected it to be a difficult track for us and we need to try improve the car for future races. It's a different challenge in Jeddah, so let's see if we can be any better next week."

Lance Stroll: "There's not much to say about today; it's been a really tough weekend for us. We are not where we want to be at the moment and we are pushing hard to change that. Let's see what learnings we can take from this race and how we do next week. The track characteristics in Jeddah are quite different so let's see how we do there, although we are not expecting any big jumps."

Mike Krack, Chief Trackside Officer: "A tough weekend and an uneventful race, which did not present much of an opportunity to progress up the field. We lacked outright pace today - on all the tyre compounds - and we were not in the fight for points. The Safety Car did not help our cause either with most drivers able to pit and maintain position. We will continue to reflect on how we can improve across all areas ahead of Jeddah."