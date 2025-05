Miami Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "A difficult day. In Qualifying, we just didn't have the pace to proceed to Q2, so it will be a challenge to score points tomorrow. We need to better understand the issues and find some pace.

"In the Sprint, I was having a perfect race and felt competitive. We should have taken dry tyres earlier, but we were still going to score points when Lawson made contact with me.

"Thank you to the team on the ground who helped repair the car before Qualifying: the mechanics always perform at the top level so thanks to them."

Lance Stroll: "We know we don't have the pace currently and finished Qualifying as we expected. We made some positive set-up changes following the Sprint and the car felt the best it has been all weekend, but we know we are just not quick enough. So it felt really good to get a decent result in the Sprint earlier today. It's the little wins at the moment, and it felt like everything fell into place, with lots of opportunities and some good decisions. But we're not where we want to be right now and need to find more pace."

Andy Cowell, CEO & Team Principal: "An eventful day in Miami with a wet Sprint and a dry Qualifying session keeping us busy and the fans entertained. Lance scored four points in the Sprint with an excellent race and well-judged strategy. Fernando's Sprint was looking good, too, as he ran in the points until Liam [Lawson] pushed him into wall in the closing laps. Getting Fernando's car fixed and out in time for Qualifying required a massive team effort - drawing on the component preparation work done back at base - and both sides of the garage helping with repairs. The Qualifying results are reflective of our pace combined with such a tight grid. Let's see what we can do to progress up the field tomorrow, especially if the rain showers return. We will be ready to maximise any opportunities in the race."