Miami Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "Tough race.

"We didn't have the pace the whole weekend, and we expected the race to be difficult. We faced similar challenges today that we've had all season and couldn't capitalise on any chaos ahead of us. We need to get better and hopefully in Imola take a step forward."

Lance Stroll: "Difficult race for us today and very tricky conditions, as we expected. We just simply lack pace - we've been slow all season so far and today wasn't any exception. With an uneventful race and no opportunities, it just shows how we're not competitive and need to look at improving the car in all areas."

Andy Cowell, CEO & Team Principal: "Today's results in the Miami Grand Prix are a reminder that we are simply lacking car performance. There were very few opportunities to progress from our starting positions and the race turned out to be a comfortable one-stop race for the entire field. It was important that we scored four points with Lance yesterday in the Sprint, but under normal dry conditions we don't have a car capable of competing for points right now. We need to continue to analyse where we can improve and work hard to be more competitive in Imola."