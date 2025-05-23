Leclerc continues to set the pace in Monaco

Ahead of today's second session the air temperature is 23 degrees C, while the track temperature is 42 degrees. It remains bright and sunny.

As a reminder, in terms of updates, which are almost all circuit specific, McLaren has brought a new Rear Wing, Beam Wing, Front Suspension and Front Corner. Given the significant brake cooling demand of this circuit, an option to increase brake cooling on the front axle has been made available to deploy should this be required, while in terms of the suspension in order to deal with the unique cornering challenges that this circuit brings, the geometry has been modified. A medium-high downforce rear wing sitting between the medium and high downforce rear wing assemblies has been made available for this track, featuring an efficient reduction in drag compared to the high downforce wing.

Ferrari has a new Front Suspension, Front Corner, Beam Wing and Rear Wing. The Monaco specific front suspension and corner modifications allow for the greater single wheel angle necessary on this particular circuit layout, while the introduction of more loaded top and lower rear wing main and flap profiles - carried over from 2024 - are track specific, with the aim to cover the low aerodynamic efficiency requirements of the circuit.

Red Bull has a new Rear Wing, Front Suspension and Front Corner. To attain greater steering lock, the lower wishbone fairing has been altered to clear the wheel, while in order to attain the necessary cooling for the front brakes, a larger exit duct is available with a consequential trim to the gaitor sealing the upper wishbone.

Aston Martin has a new Front Wing, Rear Wing and Rear Corner. The higher loaded front wing flap is to achieve the desired car set-up to balance the more powerful rear wing also introduced here which generates more load than the versions which have been used previously this season and is introduced due the characteristics of this circuit. On the rear corner, the inlet and exit changes increase flow through the duct and hence cooling. The geometry has

increased loading on the surfaces of the devices thereby raising the local load generated in the area.

Alpine has a new Front Suspension, Rear Wing and Beam Wing. The modification to the front suspension increases the road wheel angle. This is needed for the circuit's specific characteristics. The top rear wing is more loaded, delivering more downforce and hopefully offering the best lap-time for the circuit, while, similar to the rear wing, the beam wing features more load with the objective of delivering the best lap-time.

Haas has a new Rear Wing, Beam Wing and Front Suspension. The rear wing uses the full regulation box to maximize downforce, accepting the associated drag increase, which is less penalizing in Monaco compared to other circuits, while a minor adjustment to the front track-rod was needed to meet the circuit-specific steering angle requirements. The beam wing is tailored to operate with the more aggressive rear wing design, continuing to aim for

increased downforce.

Racing Bulls have a new Front Corner, Beam Wing and Rear Wing. The steering angle required here increases the clearance requirements between suspension & brake duct components. The front corner update addresses these clearance issues with a minimal change on aerodynamic performance. On the beam wing, the highly cambered and high incidence elements increase the downforce generated, whilst aerodynamically supporting the flow attachment of the upper wing. The camber of the upper wing profiles has been increased to maximise the load generated. The tip shape helping to improve the overall efficiency.

Williams has a new Rear Wing, Beam Wing, Front Suspension and Front Corner. The larger upper rear wing delivers more downforce and drag than the medium downforce wing raced in, for example, Imola. The increase in downforce and drag is achieved at an efficiency that is suitable to street circuits such as Monaco. The larger beam wings and pylon wing work together to generate more downforce and drag than the medium downforce versions. They also support the flow to the upper elements to ensure that they work efficiently and remain stable. The minor mechanical adjustment to the front suspension allows a greater rotation of the wheels for a given rotation of the steering wheel, providing the steering lock required in Monaco. On the front corner, the larger exit allows more air to flow through the brake duct assembly and therefore provide more cooling to the brake components. This effectively compensates for the lower straight-line speed in Monaco and the increased brake duty.

Finally, Stake has a new Rear Wing and Front Corner. For this specific track and future events, Stake has introduced a new high-downforce rear wing assembly, which efficiently increases load, while the new design of the front corner offers an increased brake system cooling flow to accommodate the low average airspeed of this track.

Mercedes is the only team that hasn't brought any updates.

Despite his trials and tribulations, including a clash with a daydreaming Stroll, Leclerc was quickest earlier, ahead of Verstappen, Norris, Alonso and Piastri.

As ever traffic was an issue with a number of drivers having close calls, not least Hamilton who did brilliantly to avoid a major incident at Massenet. For his clash with Leclerc, Stroll has been handed a place grid drop.

Later in the session the Briton took to the air when hitting the kerbs at Massenet.

A pecking order has yet to emerge mainly because the drivers were running different tyre strategies, and even so traffic is likely to cause some upsets in qualifying and the race.

The lights go green and Lawson leads the way, followed by Albon, Bearman, Ocon and Hamilton.

As more drivers emerge, as in FP1, all three compounds are in use.

Of the first wave Leclerc goes quickest (14.904), but the times improve and in no time at all the Ferrari driver has slipped to 10th as Piastri goes top with a 13.068.

Stopping the clock at 12.922, Verstappen goes top as Tsunoda goes fourth, ahead of Alonso and Albon.

"Please," pleads Verstappen, "fix the upshift, same problem."

Out come the yellows and then the Red as Hadjar hit the barrier at the entry to the Nouveau Chicane, ripping off his left rear tyre. He does well to keep it out of the barrier opposite.

The session resumes with 47 minutes remaining, Hulkenberg leading the way, followed by Bortoleto, Sainz, Gasly and Russell.

Verstappen is unhappy with the quality of his previous tear-offs.

Norris goes second to Verstappen but Piastri out-paces the pair of them, stopping the clock at 12.548.

Russell goes second as work continues on Hadjar's car in the RB garage.

PBs in all three sectors see Antonelli go second (12.587) as Leclerc looks set to go top. Indeed he does, purples in all three sectors see him crossing the line at 12.103.

Oh dear, Piastri hits the barrier at Ste Devote after locking-up and loses his front wing. As he heads back to the pits the session is red flagged.

The session resumes with 36 minutes remaining. Sainz is first out, followed by Albon and Lawson.

Replay shows Verstappen very, very unhappy at the antics of Bortoleto and Tsunoda.

Sainz improves to eighth and Albon sixth.

A 12.087 sees Alonso go top on fresh softs, however, moments later, Hamilton (used mediums) responds with a 12.025.

Bearman (currently sixth) is to be investigated for a red flag infringement.

As Gasly goes eighth, Leclerc heads out on fresh softs.

Albon goes tenth as Hadjar and Piastri are both back on track.

"What is he doing," asks Ocon of a slow Tsunoda.

Quickest in the first two sectors, Leclerc crosses the line at 11.414, while Norris remains eighth despite being on fresh softs.

Despite a PB in S1, Hamilton backs off, on-board revealing just how bumpy the track is.

Albon goes third with an 11.918, the Williams driver posting a trio of PBs.

Leclerc consolidates his top spot with an 11.355, 0.482s on Norris who has just gone second.

PBs in all three sectors are only good enough for seventh (12.151) for Verstappen. The Dutchman subsequently improves to sixth, while teammate Tsunoda goes twelfth.

From out of nowhere Lawson produces an 11.823 to go third.

An 11.460 sees Hamilton go second, the Briton going quickest in the final sector.

Showing no ill effects from his previous little moment, Piastri goes third with an 11.673, despite a couple of further close encounters with the walls as he pushes to the limit.

The Australian subsequently splits the Ferraris with an 11.393.

Oh dear, Hadjar has clouted the barrier again, this time on the exit to Ste Devote, and as he heads back to the pits there is some advertising stuff stuck to his car.

"Man, I am so stupid," he tells his team.

Verstappen has stopped at Mirabeau. "Guys, the car won't reverse," he complains after out-braking himself and heading down the escape road.

Tsunoda is to be investigated for a yellow flag infringement.

With four minutes remaining, Leclerc switches to hards as the high fuel runs continue.

The session ends. Leclerc is quickest, ahead of Piastri, Hamilton, Norris, Lawson, Hadjar, Alonso, Albon, Antonelli and Verstappen.

Tsunoda is eleventh, ahead of Russell, Sainz, Bortoleto, Bearman , Hulkenberg, Gasly, Stroll, Ocon and Colapinto.