Piastri claims pole in thrilling Imola qualifying session

Ahead of Q1 the air temperature is 23 degrees C, while the track temperature is 41 degrees.

Lando Norris set the pace earlier, edging out his teammate by just 0.100s, with Max Verstappen just a further 0.081s behind.

Following his sensational pace yesterday, Pierre Gasly was essentially MIA this morning, however, the big surprise was local hero Kimi Antonelli who finished FP3 fourth quickest.

As yet - other than McLaren - there is no clear pecking order, and adding to the conundrum is the fact that the softs are somewhat unpredictable. They start a lap well enough but are clearly highly sensitive to temperature and often go off towards the end of the lap.

Consequently, many are predicting that the medium may well be the way to go, but few of the top teams have more than one set of these left.

Consequently, this, combined with track limits, inevitable mistakes and traffic could result in some shock exclusions in the opening phase and even Q2.

The lights go green and Hulkenberg leads the way, followed by Bortoleto, Ocon, Bearman and Stroll.

Hulkenberg posts a benchmark 17.022, but this is soon beaten by Bearman, Bortoleto and Alonso, who stops the clock at 16.238.

Sainz can only manage second, but is then leapfrogged by Hamilton as Albon crosses the line at 16.164.

Leclerc goes fifth (16.524), as Verstappen and the McLarens head out.

However, their laps are ruined when Tsunoda has a huge crash at Variante Villeneuve.

Replay shows he lost the car after hitting kerb on the inside, which threw the car into the air and upside down into the barrier.

As the session is red-flagged, the popular Japanese driver climbs from his wrecked car and walk away to the Medical Car. The crowd applauds.

With the clock stopped with 12:13 remaining, only 10 drivers have posted times.

The session resumes at 16:20, but a miscommunication by Alpine sends Colapinto out way too early, which is sure to earn the Argentine driver a penalty. The team apologises to the youngster.

He is subsequently - legally - joined by Hulkenberg, Bortoleto, Lawson and Hadjar.

Colapinto goes third with a 16.256, but is leapfrogged by Hadjar (16.253) while Albon improves to 16.123.

A 15.987 sees Sainz go top, while the Haas pair drop to twelfth and thirteenth.

Quickest in S3, Gasly goes top with a 15.937, but Alonso responds with a 15.695.

Antonelli goes third (15.943) as teammate Russell posts a 15.852 to go second.

Verstappen goes top, crossing the line at 15.175 as Norris goes fifth and Piastri second.

Leclerc is ninth and Hamilton eleventh.

Replays reveal mistakes by both McLaren drivers.

Ahead of the final assault, Hulkenberg, Bortoleto, Bearman and Ocon join Tsunoda in the drop zone, with Lawson, Colapinto and Hadjar hovering.

"That was a big impeding from Sauber," says Antonelli after having to hit the brakes in the pitlane. Indeed it was.

Hulkenberg has been noted for an unsafe release.

Norris can only manage fifth as a big mistake by Hulkenberg means he fails to improve.

Antonelli goes seventh, Ocon eighteenth and Stroll fourth.

However, there's another red flag after Colapinto crashes at the exit of Tamburello.

Despite the crash, and the fact he will not take part in Q2, the Argentine makes the cut, though Lawson, Hulkenberg, Ocon and Bearman don't.

Replay shows the Argentine got a wheel on the grass as he exited the notorious corner, instantly becoming a passenger as the rear kicked out and he spun off into the barriers.

Quickest is Verstappen, ahead of Piastri, Alonso, Stroll, Russell, Norris, Gasly, Antonelli, Sainz and Leclerc.

We lose Lawson, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Bearman and Tsunoda.

Bearman had in fact improved his time and had made the cut, but it didn't count due to the red flag.

Understandably, the start of Q2 is delayed as Haas reveals that it is in talks with Race Control over Bearman's final timed lap. Replay suggests that the American team will not be successful.

"We had just started another lap so we only did one lap in that session, and it was a rushed lap too," says Lawson. "It is a shame, but that's motorsport, it is what makes a track like this exciting but obviously you don't want to see crashes like that today."

Race Control confirms that it is reviewing Bearman's lap time. He and Bortoleto - who could yet be eliminated depending on the decision - are both in their cars as Q2 is delayed further.

As Race Control announces that Q2 will get underway at 16:58, Bortoleto heads down the pitlane.

The lights go green and Bortoleto heads out. He is followed by Verstappen, Stroll, Alonso, Leclerc and Hamilton as Bearman climbs from his car.

Bortoleto crosses the line at 16.683, as Verstappen responds with a 15.400, the Dutchman having lost a little time behind Russell.

Alonso goes second and Stroll third, but both are demoted by Leclerc and Hamilton.

Hadjar goes fourth, ahead of the Aston Martin pair.

Antonelli can only manage sixth as his teammate goes second with a 15.551.

A 15.261 sees Norris go top, as Gasly goes tenth.

Piastri stops the clock at 15.241 to go top by 0.020s.

Sainz goes a disappointing ninth and Albon only thirteenth. That's a Williams in the drop zone, along with Stroll, Gasly and Bortoleto, not forgetting Colapinto.

"I didn't see any red flags until I crossed the line," says Bearman, "so I'm not sure why my lap wasn't reinstated. It is a bit strange."

Gasly very, very unhappy with one of the Aston Martin drivers, but not sure which one.

As they head out for the final assault, all are on fresh rubber bar Verstappen and the McLarens. Both Aston Martin drivers are on fresh mediums.

Hadjar goes fourth and Antonelli eighth, while Hamilton remains seventh.

Leclerc goes sixth and Russell third.

Sainz goes top with a 15.198, while Albon goes seventh.

Gasly goes sixth, but is demoted by Stroll and then Alonso, which means both Ferraris fail to make the cut along with Antonelli.

We expected a few shocks... but not that!

Quickest is Sainz, ahead of Piastri, Norris, Russell, Verstappen, Alonso, Stroll, Gasly, Hadjar and Albon.

We lose Leclerc, Hamilton, Antonelli, Bortoleto and Colapinto.

"My God, my God, my God," says a stunner Leclerc as Hamilton apologises. "Sorry guys, couldn't improve for some reason."