Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
16/05/2025

Times from today's opening free practice session for the AWS Gran Premio del Emilia Romagna.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 1:16.545 143.459 mph
2 Norris McLaren 1:16.577 0.032
3 Sainz Williams 1:16.597 0.052
4 Russell Mercedes 1:16.599 0.054
5 Hamilton Ferrari 1:16.641 0.096
6 Gasly Alpine 1:16.696 0.151
7 Verstappen Red Bull 1:16.905 0.360
8 Albon Williams 1:16.922 0.377
9 Bortoleto Stake 1:16.925 0.380
10 Hulkenberg Stake 1:16.998 0.453
11 Stroll Aston Martin 1:17.032 0.487
12 Leclerc Ferrari 1:17.077 0.532
13 Antonelli Mercedes 1:17.094 0.549
14 Alonso Aston Martin 1:17.121 0.576
15 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:17.286 0.741
16 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:17.356 0.811
17 Colapinto Alpine 1:17.373 0.828
18 Bearman Haas 1:17.446 0.901
19 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:17.641 1.096
20 Ocon Haas 1:17.662 1.117

