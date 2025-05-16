Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the AWS Gran Premio del Emilia Romagna.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Piastri McLaren 1:16.545 143.459 mph 2 Norris McLaren 1:16.577 0.032 3 Sainz Williams 1:16.597 0.052 4 Russell Mercedes 1:16.599 0.054 5 Hamilton Ferrari 1:16.641 0.096 6 Gasly Alpine 1:16.696 0.151 7 Verstappen Red Bull 1:16.905 0.360 8 Albon Williams 1:16.922 0.377 9 Bortoleto Stake 1:16.925 0.380 10 Hulkenberg Stake 1:16.998 0.453 11 Stroll Aston Martin 1:17.032 0.487 12 Leclerc Ferrari 1:17.077 0.532 13 Antonelli Mercedes 1:17.094 0.549 14 Alonso Aston Martin 1:17.121 0.576 15 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:17.286 0.741 16 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:17.356 0.811 17 Colapinto Alpine 1:17.373 0.828 18 Bearman Haas 1:17.446 0.901 19 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:17.641 1.096 20 Ocon Haas 1:17.662 1.117