Site logo

Miami Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

NEWS STORY
06/05/2025

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 36 1:29.746 134.899 mph
2 Piastri McLaren 35 1:29.822 0.076
3 Russell Mercedes 31 1:30.318 0.572
4 Leclerc Ferrari 35 1:30.461 0.715
5 Verstappen Red Bull 41 1:30.466 0.720
6 Albon Williams 55 1:30.482 0.736
7 Hamilton Ferrari 35 1:30.562 0.816
8 Sainz Williams 35 1:30.703 0.957
9 Antonelli Mercedes 27 1:30.795 1.049
10 Tsunoda Red Bull 55 1:30.964 1.218
11 Hadjar Racing Bulls 51 1:30.971 1.225
12 Hulkenberg Stake 43 1:31.015 1.269
13 Ocon Haas 30 1:31.122 1.376
14 Gasly Alpine 35 1:31.159 1.413
15 Alonso Aston Martin 38 1:31.287 1.541
16 Stroll Aston Martin 50 1:31.769 2.023
17 Lawson Racing Bulls 30 1:31.770 2.024
18 Bortoleto Stake 21 1:32.328 2.582
19 Bearman Haas 24 1:32.680 2.934

Check out our Sunday gallery from Miami here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2025. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms