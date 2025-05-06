Miami Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 36 1:29.746 134.899 mph 2 Piastri McLaren 35 1:29.822 0.076 3 Russell Mercedes 31 1:30.318 0.572 4 Leclerc Ferrari 35 1:30.461 0.715 5 Verstappen Red Bull 41 1:30.466 0.720 6 Albon Williams 55 1:30.482 0.736 7 Hamilton Ferrari 35 1:30.562 0.816 8 Sainz Williams 35 1:30.703 0.957 9 Antonelli Mercedes 27 1:30.795 1.049 10 Tsunoda Red Bull 55 1:30.964 1.218 11 Hadjar Racing Bulls 51 1:30.971 1.225 12 Hulkenberg Stake 43 1:31.015 1.269 13 Ocon Haas 30 1:31.122 1.376 14 Gasly Alpine 35 1:31.159 1.413 15 Alonso Aston Martin 38 1:31.287 1.541 16 Stroll Aston Martin 50 1:31.769 2.023 17 Lawson Racing Bulls 30 1:31.770 2.024 18 Bortoleto Stake 21 1:32.328 2.582 19 Bearman Haas 24 1:32.680 2.934

