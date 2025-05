Albon and Lawson penalised

Alex Albon and Liam Lawson have both been handed time penalties following today's Sprint.

In the Thai driver's case, he was below the minimum time set in the ECU in three consecutive sectors at the beginning of the Safety Car period which is in breach of Art. 55.7 of the Sporting Regulations.

Therefore the standard penalty of 5s was applied, dropping him from fourth to eleventh.

Lawson was attempting an overtake on the outside of Fernando Alonso into Turn 11 and although being able to pull fully alongside, the front axle of the RB was not ahead of the front axle of the Aston Martin at the apex as required per the Driving Standards Guidelines.

Therefore the New Zealander was not entitled to be given room at the exit. Due to the layout of the track, the car which has the right to the racing line in Turn 11 also has the right to the racing line in Turn 12.

Lawson drove to the very edge of the track between Turns 11 and 12 and collided with the Spaniard on the approach to Turn 12.

The Stewards determined that Lawson was predominantly at fault and therefore considered a 5 second penalty to be appropriate taking into account the track conditions.

He was also given a penalty point bringing his total to 6 for the 12 month period.

Though he finished sixth on the road the penalty dropped him to thirteenth.