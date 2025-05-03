Miami Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Williams

Alex Albon: Friday done with and it was generally a very positive day.

The car's been in a really good place from the moment we did the first lap in FP1. I'm happy but it looks like some of the other teams found a bit more performance on their side over the course of the day. We were pretty much optimised from the outset, but we fell back a little bit in SQ3. It's not a bad place to be though. Best of the midfield and we're in a good place to score points, but there's still a little bit of homework to be done before main Qualifying tomorrow.

Carlos Sainz: In hindsight, it was not the right call to risk getting into SQ3 with only one lap. I made a mistake locking up into Turn 11 and that was it, there was no time left on the clock. Up to that point, the lap was good but I'm obviously not happy because we were fast today. It's going to be a tough Sprint tomorrow. I'll try my best to recover and go at it again in the afternoon in Qualifying. We seem to have good pace this weekend, so I look forward to getting back on track.