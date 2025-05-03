Mighty Max's Miami Magic

Ahead of today's qualifying session the air temperature is 29 degrees C, while the track temperature is 36 degrees.

The conditions that plagued the Sprint are a distant memory as the circuit is now bathed in sunshine.

Though the Sprint was a couple of hours ago, the stewards are still deliberating a couple of offences which could yet see the result quite dramatically revised. Oliver Bearman has already forfeited eighth for his unsafe release, while Alex Albon and Liam Lawson are also likely to be demoted.

Kimi Antonelli was unable to convert his pole into a win courtesy of his first lap duel with Oscar Piastri and subsequently being hit during his pitstop by Max Verstappen, however there is no reason to suspect that the youngster might not come out on top again this afternoon.

The McLarens will be strong again, as will Verstappen and Russell, while Charles Leclerc will be looking to make up for his earlier disaster.

Lewis Hamilton scored a ell-earned podium. Though he admits to almost making the same mistake as his teammate, when it came to the switch to slicks it was the Briton who called for softs at a time he was being offered mediums.

While it is bad news for Albon and Lawson, who have both been handed 5s time penalties, it's good news for Antonelli and Gasly who are both promoted into the points.

"Fernando's car is expected to be ready for qualifying after the damage picked up in the Sprint," announces Aston Martin.

"Among other things, we have changed the gearbox, right front corner, floor, rear wing, front wing.

"Credit to team on the ground and the support from the factory leading up to the event who prepared a lot of these components for quick fitting to the chassis.

"All of the garage has been pushing over the last couple of hours with mechanics from Lance's car also helping repair [Alonso's] car."

The Ferrari, Mercedes, Red Bull and Williams crews have also been kept busy due to the various issues that befell their drivers.

The lights go green and Bortoleto leads the way, followed by Hulkenberg, Gasly, Doohan and Stroll.

Albon has already been noted for a pitlane infringement in the sense that he pushed in front of Hadjar.

Bortoleto posts a 28.674, but this is soon beaten by Sainz, Alonso and then Albon (27.838).

In quick succession Norris posts a 27.672, Verstappen a 27.573 and Piastri a 27.307.

Hamilton goes sixth with a 28.064 as the Mercedes pair head out.

Leclerc goes tenth with a 28.503.

Gasly goes fifth with a 27.910 but is demoted when Hadjar goes second with a 27.488.

Sainz posts a 27.098 having posted purples in the two final sectors. However, Antonelli responds with a 27.077.

Bortoleto goes fifth and Lawson sixth, while Russell can only manage seventh, 0.374s off the pace.

Quickest in S1, Verstappen crosses the line at 26.870 to go top, as Leclerc posts a 27.484 to go tenth.

Norris can only manage fifth (27.319), as Hamilton slips to fifteenth after locking up in Turn 17.

As was the case with the Alpines yesterday, the Stake pair trip up over one another in the pitlane.

PBs in the first two sectors and another in the third see Russell improve to third with a 37.014.

Bearman can only manage 19th, as Leclerc goes ninth and Gasly 15th.

Hadjar goes sixth, as Albon goes purple in S2.

Alonso improves to 14th, Lawson eleventh, while Albon goes fourth with a 27.042.

Ocon goes 13th and Hulkenberg 14th as Hamilton improves to eighth.

Tsunoda goes ninth which demotes Alonso.

"I've hit the wall," says Norris as he heads back to the pits.

Quickest is Verstappen, ahead of Norris, Piastri, Russell, Albon, Antonelli, Sainz, Hamilton, Tsunoda and Hadjar.

We lose Hulkenberg, Alonso, Gasly, Stroll and Bearman, while Bortoleto was 11th.

The Top 16 were covered by just 0.603s.

The Bulls head out to get Q2 underway, Verstappen leading his Japanese teammate.

They are subsequently followed by Ocon, Leclerc, Bortoleto and Sainz.

Verstappen posts a benchmark 26.643, while Tsunoda responds with a 27.149.

Courtesy of a tow on the back straight, Leclerc goes second with a 26.948 but is demoted by his former teammate, Sainz.

Hamilton goes fourth (27.006), ahead of Tsunoda, Bortoleto and Ocon.

A 26.855 puts Albon second but he is demoted when Piastri stops the clock at 26.269 and Norris at 26.499.

Antonelli goes third (26.606), while Russell can only manage eleventh, the Briton - like Hamilton - on used softs.

"No grip, I don't know what's going on," complains Russell.

"Get me out there early," adds Russell, "just got no confidence," he admits.

Ahead of the final assault, Russell is in the drop zone, along with Ocon, Doohan, Lawson and Hadjar, with Bortoleto and Tsunoda hovering.

Only Piastri appears to be satisfied with his time as his 14 rivals head out.

Tsunoda improves to eighth with a 26.959 as Ocon goes ninth despite a poor opening sector.

Hadjar goes tenth and Bortoleto twelfth, as Verstappen remains fourth.

Sainz goes fifth while Hamilton can only manage eleventh.

Russell goes third (26.575), as Sainz goes sixth and Doohan 14th.

Leclerc is eighth but his teammate has failed to make the cut.

Quickest is Piastri, ahead of Norris, Russell, Antonelli, Verstappen, Sainz, Albon, Leclerc, Tsunoda and Ocon.

We lose Hadjar, Hamilton, Bortoleto, Doohan and Lawson.

"These are the best lap I can do," insists Leclerc, while Hadjar and Lawson express their disappointment at missing the cut, the Kiwi frustrated by a faulty battery.