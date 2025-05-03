Miami Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:26.204 140.442 mph 2 Norris McLaren 1:26.269 0.065 3 Antonelli Mercedes 1:26.271 0.067 4 Piastri McLaren 1:26.375 0.171 5 Russell Mercedes 1:26.385 0.181 6 Sainz Williams 1:26.569 0.365 7 Albon Williams 1:26.682 0.478 8 Leclerc Ferrari 1:26.754 0.550 9 Ocon Haas 1:26.824 0.620 10 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:26.943 0.739 11 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:26.987 12 Hamilton Ferrari 1:27.006 13 Bortoleto Stake 1:27.151 14 Doohan Alpine 1:27.186 15 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:27.363 16 Hulkenberg Stake 1:27.473 17 Alonso Aston Martin 1:27.604 18 Gasly Alpine 1:27.710 19 Stroll Aston Martin 1:27.830 20 Bearman Haas 1:27.999