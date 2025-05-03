Site logo

Miami Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

03/05/2025

Times from today's qualifying session for the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:26.204 140.442 mph
2 Norris McLaren 1:26.269 0.065
3 Antonelli Mercedes 1:26.271 0.067
4 Piastri McLaren 1:26.375 0.171
5 Russell Mercedes 1:26.385 0.181
6 Sainz Williams 1:26.569 0.365
7 Albon Williams 1:26.682 0.478
8 Leclerc Ferrari 1:26.754 0.550
9 Ocon Haas 1:26.824 0.620
10 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:26.943 0.739
11 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:26.987
12 Hamilton Ferrari 1:27.006
13 Bortoleto Stake 1:27.151
14 Doohan Alpine 1:27.186
15 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:27.363
16 Hulkenberg Stake 1:27.473
17 Alonso Aston Martin 1:27.604
18 Gasly Alpine 1:27.710
19 Stroll Aston Martin 1:27.830
20 Bearman Haas 1:27.999

