Miami Grand Prix: Result

NEWS STORY
04/05/2025

Result of the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 57 1h 28:51.587
2 Norris McLaren 57 + 0:04.630
3 Russell Mercedes 57 + 0:37.644
4 Verstappen Red Bull 57 + 0:39.956
5 Albon Williams 57 + 0:48.067
6 Antonelli Mercedes 57 + 0:55.502
7 Leclerc Ferrari 57 + 0:57.036
8 Hamilton Ferrari 57 + 1:00.186
9 Sainz Williams 57 + 1:00.577
10 Tsunoda Red Bull 57 + 1:14.434
11 Hadjar Racing Bulls 57 + 1:14.602
12 Ocon Haas 57 + 1:22.006
13 Gasly Alpine 57 + 1:30.445
14 Hulkenberg Stake 56 + 1 Lap
15 Alonso Aston Martin 56 + 1 Lap
16 Stroll Aston Martin 56 + 1 Lap
Lawson Racing Bulls 36 Accident Damage
Bortoleto Stake 30 Retired
Bearman Haas 27 Hydraulics
Doohan Alpine 0 Accident Damage

Fastest Lap: Norris (McLaren) 1:29.746 (Lap 36)

