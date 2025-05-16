Site logo

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
16/05/2025

Times from today's second free practice session for the AWS Gran Premio del Emilia Romagna.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 1:15.293 145.845 mph
2 Norris McLaren 1:15.318 0.025
3 Gasly Alpine 1:15.569 0.276
4 Russell Mercedes 1:15.693 0.400
5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:15.735 0.442
6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:15.768 0.475
7 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:15.792 0.499
8 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:15.827 0.534
9 Albon Williams 1:15.916 0.623
10 Sainz Williams 1:15.934 0.641
11 Hamilton Ferrari 1:15.943 0.650
12 Bearman Haas 1:16.009 0.716
13 Colapinto Alpine 1:16.044 0.751
14 Alonso Aston Martin 1:16.220 0.927
15 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:16.255 0.962
16 Bortoleto Stake 1:16.339 1.046
17 Stroll Aston Martin 1:16.341 1.048
18 Antonelli Mercedes 1:16.406 1.113
19 Hulkenberg Stake 1:16.419 1.126
20 Ocon Haas 1:16.420 1.127

