Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the AWS Gran Premio del Emilia Romagna.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Piastri McLaren 1:15.293 145.845 mph 2 Norris McLaren 1:15.318 0.025 3 Gasly Alpine 1:15.569 0.276 4 Russell Mercedes 1:15.693 0.400 5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:15.735 0.442 6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:15.768 0.475 7 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:15.792 0.499 8 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:15.827 0.534 9 Albon Williams 1:15.916 0.623 10 Sainz Williams 1:15.934 0.641 11 Hamilton Ferrari 1:15.943 0.650 12 Bearman Haas 1:16.009 0.716 13 Colapinto Alpine 1:16.044 0.751 14 Alonso Aston Martin 1:16.220 0.927 15 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:16.255 0.962 16 Bortoleto Stake 1:16.339 1.046 17 Stroll Aston Martin 1:16.341 1.048 18 Antonelli Mercedes 1:16.406 1.113 19 Hulkenberg Stake 1:16.419 1.126 20 Ocon Haas 1:16.420 1.127