Leclerc sets opening pace in Monaco

Ahead of today's opening session the air temperature is 22 degrees C, while the track temperature is 40 degrees. Though bright and sunny there is a 10% chance of rain.

In terms of updates, which are almost all circuit specific, McLaren has brought a new Rear Wing, Beam Wing, Front Suspension and Front Corner. Given the significant brake cooling demand of this circuit, an option to increase brake cooling on the front axle has been made available to deploy should this be required, while in terms of the suspension in order to deal with the unique cornering challenges that this circuit brings, the geometry has been modified. A medium-high downforce rear wing sitting between the medium and high downforce rear wing assemblies has been made available for this track, featuring an efficient reduction in drag

compared to the high downforce wing.

Ferrari has a new Front Suspension, Front Corner, Beam Wing and Rear Wing. The Monaco specific front suspension and corner modifications allow for the greater single wheel angle necessary on this particular circuit layout, while the introduction of more loaded top and lower rear wing main and flap profiles - carried over from 2024 - are track specific, with the aim to cover the low aerodynamic efficiency requirements of the circuit.

Red Bull has a new Rear Wing, Front Suspension and Front Corner. To attain greater steering lock, the lower wishbone fairing has been altered to clear the wheel, while in order to attain the necessary cooling for the front brakes, a larger exit duct is available with a consequential trim to the gaitor sealing the upper wishbone.

Aston Martin has a new Front Wing, Rear Wing and Rear Corner. The higher loaded front wing flap is to achieve the desired car set-up to balance the more powerful rear wing also introduced here which generates more load than the versions which have been used previously this season and is introduced due the characteristics of this circuit. On the rear corner, the inlet and exit changes increase flow through the duct and hence cooling. The geometry has

increased loading on the surfaces of the devices thereby raising the local load generated in the area.

Alpine has a new Front Suspension, Rear Wing and Beam Wing. The modification to the front suspension increases the road wheel angle. This is needed for the circuit's specific characteristics. The top rear wing is more loaded, delivering more downforce and hopefully offering the best lap-time for the circuit, while, similar to the rear wing, the beam wing features more load with the objective of delivering the best lap-time.

Haas has a new Rear Wing, Beam Wing and Front Suspension. The rear wing uses the full regulation box to maximize downforce, accepting the associated drag increase, which is less penalizing in Monaco compared to other circuits, while a minor adjustment to the front track-rod was needed to meet the circuit-specific steering angle requirements. The beam wing is tailored to operate with the more aggressive rear wing design, continuing to aim for

increased downforce.

Racing Bulls have a new Front Corner, Beam Wing and Rear Wing. The steering angle required here increases the clearance requirements between suspension & brake duct components. The front corner update addresses these clearance issues with a minimal change on aerodynamic performance. On the beam wing, the highly cambered and high incidence elements increase the downforce generated, whilst aerodynamically supporting the flow attachment of the upper wing. The camber of the upper wing profiles has been increased to maximise the load generated. The tip shape helping to improve the overall efficiency.

Williams has a new Rear Wing, Beam Wing, Front Suspension and Front Corner. The larger upper rear wing delivers more downforce and drag than the medium downforce wing raced in, for example, Imola. The increase in downforce and drag is achieved at an efficiency that is suitable to street circuits such as Monaco. The larger beam wings and pylon wing work together to generate more downforce and drag than the medium downforce versions. They also support the flow to the upper elements to ensure that they work efficiently and remain stable. The minor mechanical adjustment to the front suspension allows a greater rotation of the wheels for a given rotation of the steering wheel, providing the steering lock required in Monaco. On the front corner, the larger exit allows more air to flow through the brake duct assembly and therefore provide more cooling to the brake components. This effectively compensates for the lower straight-line speed in Monaco and the increased brake duty.

Finally, Stake has a new Rear Wing and Front Corner. For this specific track and future events, Stake has introduced a new high-downforce rear wing assembly, which efficiently increases load, while the new design of the front corner offers an increased brake system cooling flow to accommodate the low average airspeed of this track.

Mercedes is the only team that hasn't brought any updates.

The C6 compound, which was none too popular last week at Imola, is in use once again this weekend.

The lights go green and Lawson leads the way, followed by Hadjar, Hulkenberg, Bearman and Ocon. As more drivers emerge all three compound are in use.

A mistake sees Le3clerc bring out the yellows when he heads down the escape road at Mirabeau.

Of the first wave, Hamilton is quickest (16.865), ahead of Piastri and Verstappen.

A 16.551 sees Hulkenberg go top as Tsunoda goes fourth with a 17.101.

Just five minutes in and traffic is already an issue.

Leclerc goes top with a 15.249 but is immediately leapfrogged by Piastri and then Verstappen.

As Hamilton goes quickest (14.576), Leclerc has front wing damage. Indeed, his left front wing has fallen from the car. He heads back to the pits which could well mean a penalty.

As the session is red-flagged due to debris, replay shows that Stroll moved aside for a slower car, then moved back on to the racing line as the Ferrari was approaching.

"We crashed," reports Leclerc, "I don't think he was aware about the blue flags."

"I just felt Leclerc crash into the back of me, I didn't hear you," Stroll tells his engineer.

The Monegasque had just gone quickest in S1 when the collision occurred at the hairpin.

The session resumes with 46 minutes remaining.

Colapinto leads the way as the session resumes. While there is minimal damage to the Ferrari, there is a whole lot of work going on in the Aston Martin garage... where Adrian Newey is attending a race for the first time in British Racing Green.

Russell goes second with a 14.655, but Piastri responds with a 13.821 to go top.

Quickest in the final sector, Norris crosses the line at 13.615.

The Stroll incident will be investigated after the session, the Canadian will take no further part in this session due to rear suspension damage and a gearbox change.

Verstappen goes third (13.897) on the hards, while both McLarens continue of softs.

Hamilton is fourth on mediums.

Norris raises the bar with a 13.036 as Hulkenberg goes eighth (14.384).

"I nearly hit Hamilton, he braked early at the last corner," reports Lawson.

Verstappen improves to second with a 13.472.

The order continues to change, Piastri goes top, ahead of Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton and Verstappen, as Bearman, Lawson and Colapinto prop up the timesheet along with Stroll.

Norris raises the benchmark with a 12.290 as Hamilton goes second, albeit 0.556s off the pace.

"These guys what are they doing," complains Gasly as he is forced wide at the Nouveau Chicane by a battling Hulkenberg and Bearman.

Norris goes second with a 12.713, as Sainz goes seventh with a 13.628.

"F*** me, man," complains Verstappen after being impeded by Bortoleto, while Lawson reports that he can smell brakes.

Sainz improves to fifth with a 13.068 as Tsunoda goes seventh (13.516).

"We are nowhere," sighs Leclerc. "Right corner, super understeer, left corner, super oversteer!"

Sainz heads down the escape road at Ste Devote.

Despite his issues Leclerc goes top with an 11.964.

Hamilton consolidates third place with a 12.690.

Hadjar improves to eleventh with a 13.796, making him the top-placed rookie.

Norris gets it wrong at Ste Devote and comes to a standstill.

Hadjar clouts the barrier with his right-front and immediately pits.

Switching to mediums, Piastri goes third with a 12.342 as his teammate also switches to the yellow-banded rubber.

On softs, Alonso improves to third with a 13.015.

The Red Bull pair, currently ninth (Verstappen) and tenth, continue on hards, having opted not to try the other two compounds yet.

Woah! On a flying lap, Hamilton encounters a very slow Alpine on the racing line at Massenet. "These guys were going slow there," says a remarkably calm - under the circumstances - seven times world champion.

A 12.571 sees Albon go fifth on the softs.

Hamilton out-brakes himself at the Nouveau Chicane.

Gasly goes ninth, but is demoted when Verstappen - now on softs - goes sixth with a 12.605.

With just over ten minutes remaining, the Williams pair are fourth (Sainz) and fifth.

"The front-left is gone, I think there is something wrong with the car," reports Leclerc.

PBs in all three sectors see Russell go fourth (12.482), however he is demoted when Verstappen and Albon improve.

"I have to box," reports Hamilton, as he takes a tip through the air after hitting the kerb at the entrance to the Swimming Pool.

Antonelli improves to eleventh with a 12.986 as Verstappen closes to within 0.163s of Leclerc.

"F*** that guy," says Tsunoda after being cut up by Bearman. The Japanese is currently fourteenth.

The session ends as Bortoleto heads down the escape road at Ste Devote.

"That was the busiest FP1 of my life," admits Hadjar.

Leclerc is quickest, ahead of Verstappen, Norris, Albon, Piastri, Russell, Sainz, Gasly, Hamilton and Alonso.

Antonelli is eleventh, ahead of Hulkenberg, Hadjar, Tsunoda, Bearman, Ocon, Lawson, Bortoleto, Colapinto and Stroll.