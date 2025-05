Norris takes Monaco pole

Ahead of today's all-important qualifying session the air temperature is 21 degrees C, while the track temperature is 41 degrees. It is bright and sunny.

All important because Monaco, like no other circuit punishes those who fail to make it to the front. It also punishes those who are over confident, those who are not giving 100% and those who are distracted, even momentarily. Monaco is a circuit that not only punishes, it bites back.

Leclerc has set the pace in all three practice sessions and though the local lad continues to play down his chances, he must head into this session as favourite. Hamilton has also looked good, however a late brush with the barriers has kept his mechanics busy over the break.

Despite a few close calls his teammate has been on the pace also, while McLaren have been just a little off the boil, Piastri, in particular making a number of uncharacteristic mistakes.

As in Imola, Pirelli has brought its C6 compound, and as was the case last week they are proving highly unpredictable, consequently we could well see a number of drivers do 'an Alonso' and opt for the mediums.

This is a track that can spring surprises and shocks in equal measure, and it is likely that we will see a few of each over the next hour and tomorrow.

While Williams and RB looked good yesterday, this morning it was mainly Albon and Lawson, while both Mercedes drivers were off the pace.

As a reminder, Stroll has a one-place grid penalty, and Bearman a ten-place drop.

The lights go green and Albon leads the way, followed by Sainz, Ocon, Bearman, Gasly and Colapinto. The Alpine pair are on mediums.

The Ferrari pair are among the early risers, like the majority they are on the red-banded rubber.

Albon posts a benchmark 22.067, a low benchmark and consequently it is soon beaten with Bearman crossing the line at 14.598 and Hulkenberg 13.354.

Bortoleto makes it a Stake 1-2 with a 13.494 but Albon goes top with a 13.153.

As Leclerc posts a 13.063, all are on track bar Verstappen.

Sainz goes fifth and Hamilton sixth.

A 12.946 sees Lawson go top ahead of Antonelli.

Hadjar goes fifth, but is demoted when Alonso goes fourth with a 13.069.

Stroll goes top (12.878) as the times continue to tumble.

Bearman goes second and Gasly third, but both are demoted when Norris stops the clock at 12.860 and Piastri at 12.439.

Albon splits the Papaya pair with a 12.789, while Sainz posts a 12.681.

A 12.091 from Leclerc and 12.336 for Hamilton makes it a Ferrari 1-2.

Fastest in the final two sectors, Verstappen crosses the line at 11.920, while Alonso improves to third with a 12.318.

Bearman goes fifth and Ocon seventh, while Tsunoda claims sixth.

An 11.596 puts Norris top, while Piastri goes second (11.791).

Albon goes fifth, the order constantly changing. Teammate Sainz goes sixth, but is demoted when Hamilton improves to 12.035.

Verstappen improves but remains fourth.

Stroll and Gasly are under investigation for an impeding incident, the Canadian being the offender yet again.

From out of nowhere Russell produces an 11.758 to go third.

Piastri crosses the line at 11.385 as Antonelli can only manage tenth (12.380).

Hulkenberg goes sixth, ahead of Hamilton.

An 11.839 sees Ocon go sixth, as Leclerc retakes the top spot with an 11.229.

Gasly goes twelfth, while Colapinto remains last, despite having switched to softs.

Tsunoda goes ninth with an 11.930.

PBs in all three sectors see Albon go fourth (11.629). Moments later, Sainz goes sixth (11.707).

With just over a minute remaining, drivers slow in order to create a gap but only add to the traffic nightmare.

Piastri consolidates second with an 11.308.

Quickest in S2, Hamilton goes fourth (11.575), behind Verstappen who had just improved.

Alonso goes seventh, Norris second and Russell ninth.

As Q1 ends, Antonelli is in the barrier at the Nouvelle Chicane. He has made the cut but will not take part in Q2.

The youngster apologises profusely as replay show he clipped the inside kerb as he entered the chicane.

Leclerc is quickest, ahead of Norris, Piastri, Verstappen, Russell, Hamilton, Albon, Alonso, Sainz and Tsunoda.

We lose Bortoleto, Bearman, Gasly, Stroll and Colapinto.

The start of Q2 is delayed as the barrier is repaired.

Hamilton is under investigation for impeding Verstappen at the infamous Massenet.

"Woah, ****, Lewis ****," shouts the Red Bull driver. Hamilton is equally unhappy with the warning given to him, which suggested that the Red Bull was on a slow lap.

Hulkenberg is first out for Q2, followed y Albon, Sainz, Ocon and Alonso. The mediums are more in evidence this time.

In no time all, all 14 drivers are on track.

Hulkenberg gets things going with a 22.400 but Ocon responds with a far more sensible 12.501.

Alonso posts an 11.646 but Leclerc (medium) responds with an 11.314.

Lawson goes second and Hadjar third.

Norris goes top on softs, while Verstappen, also on softs, goes second.

"I've lost power," reports Russell, and as he slows in the tunnel, the session is red-flagged. Disaster for Mercedes.

"Can I restart it, turn off, turn on?" he asks. He is told to try. Unable to perform a Ctrl-Alt-Del, he climbs from his car.

The session resumes with 10:08 remaining, Hulkenberg is first out, followed by Albon, Sainz, Hadjar and Ocon. The Williams pair are on mediums, as is Alonso.

Hulkenberg goes eighth and Hadjar fourth.

As Ocon goes eleventh, Leclerc goes top with a 10.581. Hamilton makes it a Ferrari 1-2 with a 10.883.

Piastri goes fourth (10.961) and Albon fifth (11.071).

Sainz goes seventh with an 11.362.

Quickest in the final sector, Norris crosses the line at 10.570, 0.011s up on Leclerc.

Lawson improves to ninth, while Tsunoda can only manage tenth.

Hamilton fails to improve on his previous best and remains third, as Williams switch to the red-banded rubber.

Despite a purple in S2, Leclerc aborts his lap.

Verstappen goes third with a 0.875, posting PBs in all three sectors.

Piastri can only manage fifth, 0.391s off the pace.

Having gone seventh, Alonso is told to box. "Woah, I cannot do more," he replies.

Albon goes quickest in S1, as the RBs looks set to improve also.

Ocon goes eighth, Hadjar sixth and Lawson ninth.

Albon goes third with a 10.732, while Sainz fails to make the cut.

A very late improvement sees Piastri claim fourth, though he was pushing to the limit.

"It is so unfair," says Tsunoda, clearly unhappy with the team's strategy.

"Ha, ha, I cannot believe it," laughs Ocon on being told he made the cut.

Quickest is Norris, ahead of Leclerc, Albon, Piastri, Verstappen, Hamilton, Hadjar, Alonso, Lawson and Ocon.

We lose Sainz, Tsunoda and Hulkenberg, and, of course, both Mercedes.