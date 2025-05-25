Site logo

Monaco Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

NEWS STORY
25/05/2025

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Tag Heuer Grand Prix de Monaco.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 78 1:13.221 101.950 mph
2 Russell Mercedes 74 1:13.405 0.184
3 Antonelli Mercedes 74 1:13.518 0.297
4 Piastri McLaren 60 1:13.745 0.524
5 Sainz Williams 68 1:13.988 0.767
6 Leclerc Ferrari 36 1:14.055 0.834
7 Hamilton Ferrari 73 1:14.090 0.869
8 Verstappen Red Bull 45 1:14.230 1.009
9 Albon Williams 74 1:14.597 1.376
10 Bearman Haas 6 1:14.855 1.634
11 Stroll Aston Martin 67 1:14.877 1.656
12 Bortoleto Stake 37 1:14.884 1.663
13 Tsunoda Red Bull 75 1:14.913 1.692
14 Ocon Haas 34 1:15.157 1.936
15 Hulkenberg Stake 47 1:15.223 2.002
16 Colapinto Alpine 30 1:15.298 2.077
17 Lawson Racing Bulls 54 1:15.321 2.100
18 Alonso Aston Martin 15 1:15.593 2.372
19 Hadjar Racing Bulls 16 1:15.981 2.760
20 Gasly Alpine 6 1:27.875 14.654

