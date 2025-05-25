Monaco Grand Prix: Starting Grid

Amended starting grid for the Tag Heuer Grand Prix de Monaco after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team 1 Norris McLaren 2 Leclerc Ferrari 3 Piastri McLaren 4 Verstappen Red Bull 5 Hadjar Racing Bulls 6 Alonso Aston Martin 7 Hamilton Ferrari 8 Ocon Haas 9 Lawson Racing Bulls 10 Albon Williams 11 Sainz Williams 12 Tsunoda Red Bull 13 Hulkenberg Stake 14 Russell Mercedes 15 Antonelli Mercedes 16 Bortoleto Stake 17 Gasly Alpine 18 Colapinto Alpine 19 Stroll Aston Martin 20 Bearman Haas

Stroll: 1 place grid penalty for causing a collision

Bearman: 10 place grid penalty for overtaking under red flag conditions

Stroll: 3 place grid penalty for impeding other driver

Hamilton: 3 place grid penalty for impeding other driver