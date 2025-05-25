Site logo

Monaco Grand Prix: Starting Grid

25/05/2025

Amended starting grid for the Tag Heuer Grand Prix de Monaco after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team
1 Norris McLaren
2 Leclerc Ferrari
3 Piastri McLaren
4 Verstappen Red Bull
5 Hadjar Racing Bulls
6 Alonso Aston Martin
7 Hamilton Ferrari
8 Ocon Haas
9 Lawson Racing Bulls
10 Albon Williams
11 Sainz Williams
12 Tsunoda Red Bull
13 Hulkenberg Stake
14 Russell Mercedes
15 Antonelli Mercedes
16 Bortoleto Stake
17 Gasly Alpine
18 Colapinto Alpine
19 Stroll Aston Martin
20 Bearman Haas

Stroll: 1 place grid penalty for causing a collision

Bearman: 10 place grid penalty for overtaking under red flag conditions

Stroll: 3 place grid penalty for impeding other driver

Hamilton: 3 place grid penalty for impeding other driver

