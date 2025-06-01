Piastri wins entertaining, yet controversial Spanish Grand Prix

Tenuous we know, but stick with us...

When Max, in relation to the fight he expects at Turn 1 today, said that it is "time to shine", we couldn't help think of that scene in The Shining when Jack Nicholson, sticks his head through the broken door to inform a terrified Shelley Duvall: "Here's Johnny!"

Somehow, we can clearly envisage Max sticking the nose of his Red Bull between the Papaya pair this afternoon, and shouting into his helmet: "Here's Maxie!"

Indeed, if you've seen clips of Nicholson preparing for the shooting of the scene, you can imagine Max in his motorhome going through similar preparations as he seeks to take the shine off what, on paper, promises to be a McLaren walkover.

While Lewis claims the clampdown on wing flexing has been a waste of money, what we do know is that there has been little impact, other than the fact that the McLarens appear to be a little further ahead here.

But write Max off at your peril.

Unfortunately, not for the first time, the Dutchman has no support, for Yuki, having qualified plum last, will now start from the pitlane following numerous changes made to his car under parc ferme conditions. Other than set-up changes to the suspension, the Japanese driver's car now has a new front wing.

Much as we loathe getting on drivers' backs, we cannot help but feel that perhaps it is time to give Isack a go in the RB21, even though the seat is clearly a poisoned chalice. Fact is, with only one driver scoring a decent haul of points on a regular basis what has the Austrian team got to lose.

The McLarens have been strong here, particularly Oscar, while Lando appears to have lost the head of steam he'd built up over the first legs of the triple-header. The Australian appears to have the upper hand, and, in our humble opinion, is the better bet over the course of the season, but Lando will not give up and it is the intra-team battle that will help the team's rivals the most.

Mercedes continues to look good, and has clearly consigned its Monaco misery to history. Russell, who made a stunning start last year, has looked strong all weekend and is probably best positioned to take advantage of any mishaps amongst the leaders.

While Lewis was the quicker of the Ferrari pair, Charles falling foul of the Maranello outfit's strategy, the Monegasque has one additional set of fresh mediums which could well prove to be a game changer. The Haas pair also have an additional set of the yellow-banded rubber.

Behind these we have Pierre, Isack, Fernando - clearly benefitting from home advantage - Alex, Gabriel and Liam, which all adds up to an interesting midfield fight.

Unlike the previous two races overtaking is possible here, and thanks to the fact that the track no longer hosts pre - or in - season testing, the Borcelonas of old are a distant memory.

Due to pain in his hand and wrist, related to his cycling accident in 2023, Lance has withdrawn from today's race.

As one wag suggested to us, could this signal a diplomatic means of bringing down the curtain on his F1 career...

According to Pirelli, a two-stop strategy is almost obligatory, with the mediums and softs seeing most of the action. We saw on Friday that the hards tends to slide too much and the lap times compared to those on the softer compounds reflect that.

"On paper, the soft-medium-soft strategy is fastest, as was the case last year. As we said, three drivers have saved two sets of mediums. For those starting on softs to make the most of the extra grip early on, with some drivers having new sets of the C3, the first stint should extend to at least Lap 12. Then, based on simulations, they'll aim to stretch the second stint to around lap 40, finishing with a final soft stint. With a lighter car, that last set should be enough to get to lap 66. Drivers aiming for a more balanced race and planning to use the second set of mediums will likely stop a few laps earlier. It's also worth noting that undercuts are particularly powerful here.

As for the performance of the C3, in qualifying we saw it is worth over a flying lap, as had already been evident in the three free practice sessions. The sudden seven degree drop in temperature in Q3, definitely saw the track get quicker, which paid off for those who had chosen to delay their last run as much as possible.

As for Turn 1, well first we're going to have the drag race, which, while suiting the McLarens, will also allow those behind to benefit from the tow. Then comes the fast right-left which has witnessed plenty of incidents over the years.

While winning the Turn 1 battle isn't as important as say Monaco, it forms part of the game, as do the opportunities for overtaking and pit strategy. For Max however, it would allow for an early psychological advantage.

The pitlane opens and the drivers head out, Hadjar followed by Bearman, Antonelli, Sainz and Colapinto.

The air temperature is 29 degrees C, while the track temperature is 49 degrees. Once again, it is sunny and very, very warm. Despite which there is a 10% chance of rain.

All are starting on softs bar Tsunoda who is on mediums. Fresh rubber for Piastri, Norris, Lawson, Bearman, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Sainz, Colapinto and Tsunoda.

They head off on the formation lap. All get away.

The grid forms, albeit slowly, very slowly.

A great start for Piastri, while Verstappen gets alongside and ahead of Norris. In Turn 1, Piastri leads with Verstappen just ahead of Norris who is on the inside. Having almost touched on the run down to the corner, Hamilton is ahead of his Ferrari teammate, both subsequently passing Russell as Antonelli runs wide and uses the escape road as do a number of other drivers further back.

Replay shows Antonelli having to use the escape road to avoid Leclerc, while Bortoleto, Hulkenberg and Sainz also had to make use of it.

Hulkenberg had to avoid a clash involving Lawson and Alonso, while Bortoleto and Albon touched causing the Stake driver to follow his teammate down the escape road.

At the end of Lap 1, it's: Piastri, Verstappen, Norris, Hamilton, Leclerc, Russell, Antonelli, Gasly, Hadjar and Hulkenberg, the German up 5 places, while Albon has dropped three.

At the start of Lap 3, Verstappen is within DRS range of Piastri and has a little look heading into Turn 1.

Toto Wolff firmly tells Russell to "concentrate", when the driver complains about drivers moving under braking.

After 4 laps, Piastri is 2s clear of Verstappen who is 1.6s ahead of Norris.

Hulkenberg has been noted for leaving the track and gaining an advantage on the opening lap.

Albon, who has front wing damage, is told to box at the end of Lap 6. It's a slow stop and he rejoins last, 27s down on Tsunoda.

"We can push on these tyres now," Norris is told.

3.5s behind Norris, Hamilton's mirrors are full of Leclerc.

At the start of Lap 9, Leclerc makes a move in Turn 1 but Hamilton isn't having it.

Tsunoda and Bearman both pit at the end of Lap 8.

As Hamilton finally yields to his teammate, Hulkenberg and Sainz pit. Leclerc is now 5.9s down on Norris.

Next time around Gasly pits, rejoining in 14th.

"Struggling a little with the rear," reports Norris.