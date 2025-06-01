Site logo

Spanish Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

01/06/2025

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Aramco Gran Premio de Espana.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 61 1:15.743 137.540 mph
2 Norris McLaren 61 1:16.187 0.444
3 Verstappen Red Bull 62 1:17.019 1.276
4 Russell Mercedes 62 1:17.244 1.501
5 Leclerc Ferrari 62 1:17.259 1.516
6 Hulkenberg Stake 63 1:17.575 1.832
7 Hamilton Ferrari 62 1:17.706 1.963
8 Hadjar Racing Bulls 63 1:17.770 2.027
9 Gasly Alpine 63 1:17.896 2.153
10 Tsunoda Red Bull 46 1:17.998 2.255
11 Alonso Aston Martin 66 1:18.128 2.385
12 Antonelli Mercedes 52 1:18.255 2.512
13 Bortoleto Stake 51 1:18.297 2.554
14 Colapinto Alpine 41 1:18.353 2.610
15 Ocon Haas 46 1:18.624 2.881
16 Bearman Haas 63 1:18.907 3.164
17 Sainz Williams 65 1:19.317 3.574
18 Lawson Racing Bulls 62 1:19.424 3.681
19 Albon Williams 9 1:20.508 4.765

Check out our Sunday gallery from Barcelona here.

