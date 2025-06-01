Spanish Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Aramco Gran Premio de Espana.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap 1 Piastri McLaren 61 1:15.743 137.540 mph 2 Norris McLaren 61 1:16.187 0.444 3 Verstappen Red Bull 62 1:17.019 1.276 4 Russell Mercedes 62 1:17.244 1.501 5 Leclerc Ferrari 62 1:17.259 1.516 6 Hulkenberg Stake 63 1:17.575 1.832 7 Hamilton Ferrari 62 1:17.706 1.963 8 Hadjar Racing Bulls 63 1:17.770 2.027 9 Gasly Alpine 63 1:17.896 2.153 10 Tsunoda Red Bull 46 1:17.998 2.255 11 Alonso Aston Martin 66 1:18.128 2.385 12 Antonelli Mercedes 52 1:18.255 2.512 13 Bortoleto Stake 51 1:18.297 2.554 14 Colapinto Alpine 41 1:18.353 2.610 15 Ocon Haas 46 1:18.624 2.881 16 Bearman Haas 63 1:18.907 3.164 17 Sainz Williams 65 1:19.317 3.574 18 Lawson Racing Bulls 62 1:19.424 3.681 19 Albon Williams 9 1:20.508 4.765

