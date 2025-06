Russell on pole in Canada

Ahead of today's qualifying session the air temperature is 21 degrees C, while the track temperature is 45 degrees. It is bright and sunny and just a little bit windy.

Norris was quickest earlier, but with the top five covered by just 0.273s we could have a five-way battle for pole, and if Piastri and Antonelli can get their acts together that could be a seven-way battle. Indeed, even Alonso and the Williams pair are looking good for Q3 slots.

That said, there continue to be mistakes and this combined with traffic means that we could yet witness some big surprises.

Two drivers that really need a result today are Tsunoda and Colapinto, the Japanese - who now has the same spec car as his teammate - having finished this morning's session last.

Leclerc crashed in FP1, Stroll in FP2, and this morning both Piastri and Hulkenberg had very close encounters with the Wall of Champions, so named because it has caught out the very best of them.

The lights go green and Sainz leads the way, followed by Albon, Bearman, Ocon and Colapinto. As more drivers emerge it's a mixture of mediums and softs.

"I had to avoid impeding," says Antonelli as there is already a traffic jam in the pitlane.

Sainz posts a benchmark 20.916, a very low benchmark.

Indeed, Colapinto responds with a 15.789 and Gasly a 13.787.

Tsunoda posts a 13.287 as Sainz improves to 13.774.

A 12.574 sees Russell go top.

Bearman fluffs it in Turn 1 and has to use the run-off, as does Hamilton moments later.

Antonelli makes it a Mercedes 1-2 with a 12.634.

Leclerc can only manage ninth (13.332), as Bortoleto goes third, ahead of Colapinto.

Antonelli and the Alpines on mediums, the rest on softs.

Piastri goes top with a 12.332, as Stroll goes second and Hamilton seventeenth.

Alonso goes third (12.520) on the mediums, Piastri and Stroll being on softs.

Hamilton's time has been deleted, dropping him to nineteenth.

Leclerc goes third (12.493) on mediums.

On his first flying lap, Verstappen goes quickest with a 12.273.

Tsunoda has been handed a 10-place grid drop for overtaking Piastri under a red flag this morning.

The track is constantly evolving, Alonso going top with a 12.239.

A large piece of Albon's engine cover has been deposited on the track on the straight leading to the final corner.

The session is red-flagged.

Alonso is currently quickest, ahead of Verstappen, Piastri, Hamilton, Russell, Leclerc, Stroll, Antonelli, Tsunoda and Hadjar. Sainz, Gasly, Albon, Bearman and Hulkenberg comprise the drop zone with 5:30 remaining.

Albon has been noted for failing to follow the race director's instructions in terms of the escape road at the final corner.

Piastri heads the queue in the pitlane, followed by Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton and Gasly. Norris, currently thirteenth, is sporting new softs, as is Hamilton.

Alonso's benchmark time was posted on mediums, but the majority of his rivals are sticking with the red-banded rubber.

Piastri goes top with an 11.939, but Norris responds with an 11.826.

Hamilton goes third and Gasly twelfth as Albon heads out.

Alonso consolidates fourth with a 12.073 as Colapinto goes sixth.

Stroll goes ninth and Lawson fourteenth.

Quickest in S2, Russell goes fourth (12.075) as Hadjar goes sixth.

Bearman improves to eleventh despite a major wobble in the final corner.

Hulkenberg goes twelfth.

Albon goes sixth, while his teammate makes a mistake, runs wide and fails to make the cut. The Spaniard claims he was impeded by Hadjar.

Leclerc goes fourth, while Alonso, who was quickest in S1, aborts his lap.

Verstappen goes fifth with a 12.054.

Norris is quickest, ahead of Piastri, Hamilton, Leclerc, Verstappen, Alonso, Russell, Albon, Hadjar and Colapinto.

We lose Bortoleto, Sainz, Stroll, Lawson and Gasly.

Verstappen is first out for Q2, followed by the McLaren. The Red Bull driver has opted for mediums while Alonso has switched to softs.

Verstappen crosses the line at 11.638 while Norris can only manage 11.676 and Piastri 11.715.

Bearman goes fourth, Colapinto fifth and Alonso sixth.

An 11.918 sees Leclerc go fourth as his teammate claims fifth with an 11.935.

Alonso improves to sixth with a 12.036.

Verstappen goes quickest in S3 but fails to improve his overall time.

Tsunoda goes seventh, while Hadjar posts a 12.44 to go tenth.

Russell's first flying lap sees the Briton go sixth, 0.322s off the pace.

Antonelli goes eighth with a 12.106.

Colapinto does well to keep off the Wall of Champions, his car slithering across the track surface.

Quickest in S2, Leclerc goes top with an 11.626.

Colapinto and Albon switch to mediums as Verstappen fits the softs.

Albon goes seventh (11.963) as Alonso heads out on fresh mediums.

Colapinto improves to tenth but it is unlikely to be enough.

All 15 drivers are on track, clearly the pace-setter do not feel safe.

Russell (mediums) goes quickest with an 11.570.

Alonso fails to improve while Tsunoda goes ninth.

Antonelli goes eighth, Norris second and Piastri fifth.

Albon goes seventh, as Alonso begins another flyer.

Hadjar goes ninth, as Alonso improves to sixth.

Hulkenberg can only manage 13th and Bearman 14th.

"That's a penalty," demands Tsunoda of Russell after being overtake as he left the pitlane, while shortly after the Japanese scares the living daylights out of Leclerc with a somewhat reckless move.

Quickest is Russell, ahead of Norris, Leclerc, Verstappen, Piastri, Alonso, Hamilton, Albon, Antonelli and Hadjar.

We lose Tsunoda, Colapinto, Hulkenberg, Bearman and Ocon.