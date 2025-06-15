Site logo

Canadian Grand Prix: Result

NEWS STORY
15/06/2025

Result of the Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Russell Mercedes 70 1h 31:52.688
2 Verstappen Red Bull 70 + 0:00.228
3 Antonelli Mercedes 70 + 0:01.014
4 Piastri McLaren 70 + 0:02.109
5 Leclerc Ferrari 70 + 0:03.442
6 Hamilton Ferrari 70 + 0:10.713
7 Alonso Aston Martin 70 + 0:10.972
8 Hulkenberg Stake 70 + 0:15.364
9 Ocon Haas 69 + 1 Lap
10 Sainz Williams 69 + 1 Lap
11 Bearman Haas 69 + 1 Lap
12 Tsunoda Red Bull 69 + 1 Lap
13 Colapinto Alpine 69 + 1 Lap
14 Bortoleto Stake 69 + 1 Lap
15 Gasly Alpine 69 + 1 Lap
16 Hadjar Racing Bulls 69 + 1 Lap
17 Stroll Aston Martin 69 + 1 Lap
Norris McLaren 66 Accident Damage
Lawson Racing Bulls 53 Cooling
Albon Williams 46 Engine

Fastest Lap: Russell (Mercedes) 1:14.119 (Lap 63)

