Canadian Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Russell Mercedes UM UH NH Verstappen Red Bull UM NH NH Antonelli Mercedes UM UH NH Piastri McLaren NM NH NH US Leclerc Ferrari NH NH NM Hamilton Ferrari NM NH NH Alonso Aston Martin UM UH UH Hulkenberg Stake NM NH Ocon Haas NH NM Sainz Williams NH NM Bearman Haas NM NH NS Tsunoda Red Bull NH NM Colapinto Alpine UM NH Bortoleto Stake NH NM Gasly Alpine NH NM Hadjar Racing Bulls NM UH US Stroll Aston Martin UH UH UM NS Norris McLaren NH NM NH Lawson Racing Bulls UH UM Albon Williams UM NH