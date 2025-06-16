Site logo

Canadian Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
16/06/2025

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Russell Mercedes UM UH NH
Verstappen Red Bull UM NH NH
Antonelli Mercedes UM UH NH
Piastri McLaren NM NH NH US
Leclerc Ferrari NH NH NM
Hamilton Ferrari NM NH NH
Alonso Aston Martin UM UH UH
Hulkenberg Stake NM NH
Ocon Haas NH NM
Sainz Williams NH NM
Bearman Haas NM NH NS
Tsunoda Red Bull NH NM
Colapinto Alpine UM NH
Bortoleto Stake NH NM
Gasly Alpine NH NM
Hadjar Racing Bulls NM UH US
Stroll Aston Martin UH UH UM NS
Norris McLaren NH NM NH
Lawson Racing Bulls UH UM
Albon Williams UM NH

