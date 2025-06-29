Site logo

Austrian Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
29/06/2025

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the MSC Cruises Austrian Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Norris McLaren NM NH NM
Piastri McLaren NM NH NM
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH NM
Hamilton Ferrari NM NH NM
Russell Mercedes NM NM NH
Lawson Racing Bulls UM NH
Alonso Aston Martin UM UH
Bortoleto Stake NM NM NH
Hulkenberg Stake NS NM NM
Ocon Haas NM NH NH
Bearman Haas NS NH NM
Hadjar Racing Bulls NS NM NH
Gasly Alpine US NH NM
Stroll Aston Martin UM UH US
Colapinto Alpine NS NM NH
Tsunoda Red Bull NM NH NM NS
Albon Williams NM NM
Verstappen Red Bull NM
Antonelli Mercedes NM

