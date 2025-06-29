Austrian Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the MSC Cruises Austrian Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Norris McLaren NM NH NM Piastri McLaren NM NH NM Leclerc Ferrari NM NH NM Hamilton Ferrari NM NH NM Russell Mercedes NM NM NH Lawson Racing Bulls UM NH Alonso Aston Martin UM UH Bortoleto Stake NM NM NH Hulkenberg Stake NS NM NM Ocon Haas NM NH NH Bearman Haas NS NH NM Hadjar Racing Bulls NS NM NH Gasly Alpine US NH NM Stroll Aston Martin UM UH US Colapinto Alpine NS NM NH Tsunoda Red Bull NM NH NM NS Albon Williams NM NM Verstappen Red Bull NM Antonelli Mercedes NM

