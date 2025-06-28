Austrian Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the MSC Cruises Austrian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:03.971 150.996 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:04.492 0.521 3 Piastri McLaren 1:04.554 0.583 4 Hamilton Ferrari 1:04.582 0.611 5 Russell Mercedes 1:04.763 0.792 6 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:04.926 0.955 7 Verstappen Red Bull 1:04.929 0.958 8 Bortoleto Stake 1:05.132 1.161 9 Antonelli Mercedes 1:05.276 1.305 10 Gasly Alpine 1:05.649 1.678 11 Alonso Aston Martin 1:05.128 12 Albon Williams 1:05.205 13 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:05.226 14 Colapinto Alpine 1:05.288 15 Bearman Haas 1:05.312 16 Stroll Aston Martin 1:05.329 17 Ocon Haas 1:05.364 18 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:05.369 19 Sainz Williams 1:05.582 20 Hulkenberg Stake 1:05.606