Austrian Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
28/06/2025

Times from today's qualifying session for the MSC Cruises Austrian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:03.971 150.996 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:04.492 0.521
3 Piastri McLaren 1:04.554 0.583
4 Hamilton Ferrari 1:04.582 0.611
5 Russell Mercedes 1:04.763 0.792
6 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:04.926 0.955
7 Verstappen Red Bull 1:04.929 0.958
8 Bortoleto Stake 1:05.132 1.161
9 Antonelli Mercedes 1:05.276 1.305
10 Gasly Alpine 1:05.649 1.678
11 Alonso Aston Martin 1:05.128
12 Albon Williams 1:05.205
13 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:05.226
14 Colapinto Alpine 1:05.288
15 Bearman Haas 1:05.312
16 Stroll Aston Martin 1:05.329
17 Ocon Haas 1:05.364
18 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:05.369
19 Sainz Williams 1:05.582
20 Hulkenberg Stake 1:05.606

