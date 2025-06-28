Norris continues to set the pace in Austria

Ahead of today's sole session the air temperature is 24 degrees C, while the track temperature is 33 degrees. It is bright but somewhat cloudy and there is rain in some of the surrounding mountains.

Russell was quickest yesterday morning, but Norris led a McLaren 1-2 in the afternoon when it mattered, ahead of Verstappen, Stroll and Leclerc.

In the wake of Montreal it was an impressive performance from Norris, especially as he sat out the opening session in favour of a very, very impressive Alex Dunne.

Despite his teammate appearing to be in the mix, Hamilton says the upgrades are not making a big difference. Another team struggling yesterday was Williams, while Mercedes was happy with its single lap pace.

The lights go green but there is no immediate rush to action.

Almost five minutes in and the Aston Martin pair break the deadlock. They are followed by Verstappen.

While the Aston pair pit - having done the usual tyre scrub - Verstappen continues.

The Aston pair head out again as Verstappen posts a benchmark 6.131.

Colapinto heads out on mediums, while the Aston pair have split their tyre strategy.

Again the Aston pair pit, another set of tyres scrubbed, as Gasly heads out to join his Alpine teammate.

Colapinto posts a 7.516 and Gasly a 6.800 as Verstappen improves to 5.818.

The Haas pair, Tsunoda and Hamilton head down the pitlane with 46 minutes remaining. Still just three names on the timesheets.

"Car is nervous getting back on throttle," warns Verstappen.

Bearman goes third and Ocon fourth, but both are demoted when Tsunoda goes second with a 5.928.

On his first flying lap Norris goes quickest with a 5.412 as Verstappen improves to 5.568.

Stroll goes fourth and Alonso fifth with Hamilton sixth, but all three are demoted when Piastri goes third with a 5.794.

A 5.499 sees Tsunoda go second while the Williams and Mercedes duos have yet to post times.

Norris improves to 4.888 as Hamilton goes second with a 5.341.

Sainz goes tenth and Albon twelfth, both over a second off the pace.

A 5.648 sees Hulkenberg go fifth, the German one of many on softs.

Unfortunately the tyre info is not available for all cars.

"That was the McLaren that held up Leclerc, not me," says Bearman.

"Box Charles Box, then out straight away." "Love it," he replies.

Russell goes third with a 5.366 on the softs, while teammate Antonelli posts a 5.526 to go sixth.

Bortoleto improves to eighth with a 5.600, just ahead of his Stake teammate.

Sainz complains that he's "struggling at low speeds". He is currently twelfth, as his teammate improves to sixth with a 5.461.

Piastri gets wildly out of shape in Turn 9, he subsequently pits to have his car checked for possible damage to the floor.

Quickest in S1, successive PBs put Russell second, 0.130s off Norris' best.

In the McLaren garage mechanics check the floor of Piastri's car.

Antonelli goes third with a 5.053.

On fresh softs Norris is quickest in all three sectors, stopping the clock at 4.324.

Albon consolidates sixth with a 5.373 as Hadjar spins in the final corner after carrying far too much speed. "Uh, sorry," he says.

Bortoleto goes sixth and Bearman eighth.

Tsunoda improvers to fifth and Lawson ninth but both are demoted when Piastri improves to second with a 4.442, 0.118s off his teammate's pace.

Verstappen heads out on fresh softs.

As Norris looks set to improve, Leclerc goes third with a 4.574.

Norris aborts in S2 after making a mistake in Turn 3 as Hamilton goes fourth with a 4.790.

A 4.534 sees Verstappen go third, 0.210s off the pace.

Looing set to improve Antonelli almost has a very big moment in the final corner, the youngster doing well to keep his car pointing in the right direction.

Moments before there were yellows for Tsunoda who had spun in Turn 1, causing issues for a number of drivers as he rejoined the track, not least for Gasly.

A late spin in the final corner for Verstappen, while Leclerc also has a moment.

As the cars head to the grid for their practice starts, the fright-front of Norris' car is smothered in flo-vis.

Norris is quickest, ahead of Piastri, Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton, Russell, Antonelli, Stroll, Tsunoda and Bortoleto.

Lawson is eleventh, ahead of Alonso, Hulkenberg, Albon, Sainz, Bearman, Gasly, Ocon, Colapinto and Hadjar.