A warning for Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has been given an official warning for impeding Kimi Antonelli during FP2.

The Ferrari driver, although constantly checking his mirrors after being informed by his team about the Mercedes closing in, slowly moved on to the racing line on the approach to Turn 4 and thereby unnecessarily impeded the Italian who had to take evasive action.Hamilton apologized directly after realizing his mistake.

The stewards determined that, despite the more lenient approach to impeding in Free Practice, the impeding was unnecessary and consequently a warning was warranted.

In a separate incident, Antonelli exceeded the pit lane speed limit - which is set at 80 km/h for this event - by 0.1 km/h.

A breach of Article 34.7 of the Sporting Regulations, Mercedes was fined €100.

