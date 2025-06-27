Leclerc unimpressed with '26 car

Charles Leclerc admits to not being a "big fan" of the 2026 Ferrari following initial simulator runs.

"Let's say it's not the most enjoyable race car I've driven so far," the Monegasque told reporters in Austria, "but we are still in a moment where the project is relatively new."

Next year sees an overhaul not just of the regulations pertaining to the cars but also the chassis, with power now split 50/50 between the internal combustion engine and electrics.

This means an increase of something like 300% in battery power - compared to contemporary cars - and in order to achieve this drag levels have been greatly reduced meaning less downforce and consequently slower lap times.

"My hope relies in the fact that it will evolve quite a bit in the next few months," continued Leclerc, "but it's no secret that I think the regulations for next year is going to be a lot more, probably less enjoyable for drivers to drive.

"So yeah, I'm not a big fan of it for now but it's the way it is and at the end of the day I think there's a challenge and I would like the challenge of maximising a very different car to what it is at the moment.

"But do I enjoy it? Probably not," he admitted.

For some time drivers have expressed concern that the focus on energy management will compromise the racing as drivers focus on how best to conserve battery energy.

Asked if it was this, the need to focus on energy management or the lack of downforce that concerned him, the Ferrari star admitted: "Both... probably the second one a bit more than the first," he continued. "It's just strange.

"I just don't imagine yet how racing will look like and how cool the overtaking will be next year with this new regulation.

"This is something that I know people and teams and the FIA is aware and there's probably some work to be done on that. I don't know how much it will change from now on though."

Meanwhile, teammate Lewis Hamilton is working with the team to resolve his issues with the current car.

"In the background we're working hard with Fred and the team to try to implement changes and improvements so that we can have long-term success," said the Briton. "Working with Loic (Serra) and the whole crew on next year's front suspension and rear suspension, addressing the understeer issues, making sure that we don't continue, making sure we learn from the previous years and also we learn from this year so that next year is the best that we've ever had. That's my main focus."