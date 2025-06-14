Canadian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Ferrari

In FP1, Lewis Hamilton finished P5 with Charles Leclerc P10, after crashing on his ninth lap.

Charles locked up at the chicane between turns 3 and 4, got onto the grass and crashed into the barriers. Due to the damage, Charles did not take part in FP2, as the survival cell on his SF-25 needed to be replaced. As per the regulations, Charles will be able to drive in FP3. Both drivers ran only the Soft tyre in the first practice session.

In FP2, Lewis finished P8, using both Medium and Soft tyres and ended with a long stint on the Medium compound, which showed signs of graining. Lewis finished the day carrying out some long run work to get a good overview of car balance for Sunday's race. As usual here, the track, very dusty to start with, improved significantly throughout the day.

Lewis Hamilton: The car felt good to drive, but we're currently lacking a bit of pace and saw some graining on the long runs. We'll keep working overnight to get the car in a better performance window for tomorrow.

Charles Leclerc: In FP1, it was a small lockup with big consequences. Most of all, I feel bad for the team, because we couldn't run for the rest of the first session and all of FP2. Other than that, I felt comfortable in the car which was positive, so I don't think that what happened today should have any impact on the rest of the weekend for us.