Hamilton defends Vasseur over media speculation

"It's not worth commenting," says Hamilton in reaction to media claims that Ferrari is to dump Fred Vasseur.

Corriere della Sera reported on Wednesday that the Frenchman is close to being sacked, with Antonello Coletta, who heads the Maranello company's WEC operation, said to be in line to replace him.

"It's definitely not nice to hear that there's stories like that that are out there," said Hamilton when asked about the claim. "Firstly, I love working with Fred," he added, Hamilton having worked with the Frenchman at ART Grand Prix when he won the F2 title in 2006.

"Fred is the main reason I'm in this team, and got the opportunity to be here, for which I'm forever grateful for," said the Briton. "We're in this together. We're working hard in the background. Things aren't perfect. I'm here to work with the team, but also with Fred. I want Fred here. I do believe Fred is the person to take us to the top.

"So that's that," he smiled. "It's all, it's ultimately, it's nonsense what people have written. Most people don't know what's going on in the background. And, and it isn't all easy.

"I don't think that's on the cards, as far as I'm aware," he insisted when pushed harder. "That's certainly not something that I would be supportive of. I'm here to win with Fred. He has my full support."

However, it's not just Vasseur who is the subject of media speculation. In recent days it was noted that the seven-time world champion liked a social media post criticising Ferrari and then had second thoughts and un-liked it.

"Everyone that's writing stories of me considering not racing, I mean, I've literally only just started with Ferrari, and I'm here for several years," he said. "I'm here for the long haul. So there is no question in where my head's at and what I'm working towards achieving at this team. So, there's zero doubts, so please stop making up stuff!"

Of course, other than Coletta, there has been speculation linking Christian Horner to the Maranello outfit.

Asked in Barcelona about the claim, the Red Bull boss said: "Look, of course, it's always flattering to be associated with other teams, but my commitment is 100% with Red Bull. It always has been and certainly will be for the long term."