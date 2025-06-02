"My worst race," says Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has branded the Spanish Grand Prix his worst race.

Though he climbed as high as fourth, on the penultimate lap he was demoted to sixth when passed by Nico Hulkenberg in the Stake.

"That was the worst race I've experienced, balance wise," he told reporters at race end. "I had no rear grip pretty much the whole race," he added.

"I have no idea why it was so bad," he admitted.

Asked if there were any positives, he replied: "Zero." And when asked where he goes from here, he simply said: "Home."

"Just not a great day," he said. "The strategy was good, the team did a great job. That's it.

"I've had a really bad day and have nothing to say. It was a difficult day. There's nothing else to add.

"It was terrible. There's no point explaining it. It's not your fault. I just don't know what to say."

Ever since the 'dream' move to Maranello it is fair to say that it has been something of a rollercoaster, good one weekend, dreadful the next. And while Fred Vasseur seeks to play things down it is clear, especially in terms of radio conversations with his engineer, that Hamilton is not finding the experience as rewarding as expected... not on track anyway.

