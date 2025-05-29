Hamilton hits out at "BS speculation"

"Our relationship is great", insists Lewis Hamilton following latest radio exchange with his engineer Riccardo Adami.

At the end of last Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix, viewers heard Hamilton ask his engineer: "Are you upset with me or something?", to which the response was silence.

Ferrari team boss, Fred Vasseur was quick to dismiss talk of a falling out, insisting it was an issue with the radio.

Nonetheless, since the start of the season there have been numerous testy exchanges between the seven-time world champion and his engineer, usually relating to strategy or a perceived lack of information.

On Sunday, Hamilton was unhappy with the fact that he had been left in a 'no man's land' in fifth, and that the claim he could catch (fourth-placed) Max Verstappen was wrong.

"There's a lot of speculation. Most of it is BS," Hamilton told reporters in Barcelona when asked about the radio exchange. "Ultimately we have a great relationship. He's been amazing to work with, he's a great guy.

"We are working so hard, we both are," he continued, "and we don't get it right every weekend. Do we have disagreements? Like everyone does in relationships but we work through them," he insisted.

"We're both in it together. We both want to win a championship together. We're both working towards lifting the team up. It's just all noise and we don't really pay any attention to it. It can continue if you want but it doesn't make any difference to the job we're trying to do."

Asked about Sunday's post-race comment, Hamilton said: "There were areas we had radio problems in the race. I didn't get all the information that I wanted and yeah we spoke afterwards.

"Our relationship is great, no problems," he insisted. "We're constantly learning more and more about each other. We're constantly adapting to the way both of us like to work. He's worked with lots of different drivers before. We don't have any problems at all."