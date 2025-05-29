Verstappen can still win title, says Norris

Lando Norris believes that neither Max Verstappen nor Ferrari can be ruled out as title contenders.

The Briton comes off the back of his win in Monaco, his first since Australia, during which time his teammate Oscar Piastri has racked up four victories.

Just 3 points down on Piastri, Norris insists that the title fight is not a two-horse race.

"It's a great feeling to be in the lead of the championship and to have more points than everyone," he told reporters in Barcelona, "but it's not something I look at," clearly not seeing as he isn't leading the championship.

"It's not something that changes anything I do day to day," he continued. "It doesn't change how hard I work or what I try to achieve. I just try to win this weekend and I'll try and win in Montreal and I'll try and win in Austria. It's got nothing to do with what position I am in.

"I think mathematically probably the whole grid can win the championship," he added. "I think there's plenty of opportunities... Max can still win, I think Ferrari... I expect them to get better into the season.

"Max has been on the podium several times, he's won races, he beat us in Imola fair and square because he was quicker," admitted the Briton, when asked why he still think Verstappen is a threat. "I don't know what possibly makes you think that it's only between us."

Asked if the flexing tests being introduced this weekend will impact his team, he said: "There are tweaks here and there, but nothing that will change how we have to do it."