Site logo

Verstappen can still win title, says Norris

NEWS STORY
29/05/2025

Lando Norris believes that neither Max Verstappen nor Ferrari can be ruled out as title contenders.

The Briton comes off the back of his win in Monaco, his first since Australia, during which time his teammate Oscar Piastri has racked up four victories.

Just 3 points down on Piastri, Norris insists that the title fight is not a two-horse race.

"It's a great feeling to be in the lead of the championship and to have more points than everyone," he told reporters in Barcelona, "but it's not something I look at," clearly not seeing as he isn't leading the championship.

"It's not something that changes anything I do day to day," he continued. "It doesn't change how hard I work or what I try to achieve. I just try to win this weekend and I'll try and win in Montreal and I'll try and win in Austria. It's got nothing to do with what position I am in.

"I think mathematically probably the whole grid can win the championship," he added. "I think there's plenty of opportunities... Max can still win, I think Ferrari... I expect them to get better into the season.

"Max has been on the podium several times, he's won races, he beat us in Imola fair and square because he was quicker," admitted the Briton, when asked why he still think Verstappen is a threat. "I don't know what possibly makes you think that it's only between us."

Asked if the flexing tests being introduced this weekend will impact his team, he said: "There are tweaks here and there, but nothing that will change how we have to do it."

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2025. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms