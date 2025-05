"There's still work to do," says Norris

Though winning Monaco is something he can tell his kids about, Lando Norris admits there is still room for improvement.

If claiming pole in the Principality gave Lando Norris a much-needed confidence boost, victory the following day should have been the icing on the cake. However, the ever self-critical Briton refuses to get carried away.

"What I felt this weekend was a small step forward, but it's not it," he admitted. You know, it's not like I've nailed it now and everything's back," he continued. "There's still things that I need to work on.

"There's still things that, as a team, them giving me the equipment, and I don't mean just making a quicker car, because the car's quick enough, but giving me the things I need from the car in order to excel and maximise results. You know, the differences from last year to this year.

"So, still things from both sides, but I'm very proud of yesterday."

Though proud of qualifying, he admits that converting that pole into a win, was also something to be proud of.

"I think the best bit is my kids one day will be able to tell everyone that I won Monaco," he grinned. "You know, that's probably the thing I'm most proud about.

"I think it will be up there, for sure, especially because of the weekend that it's been, you know? It's not just the pole or just the race, it was both together and I think that's perfect, so regardless, I think that's something to be very proud about for the rest of my life. I think it's a cool thing to say.

"As for my lap time yesterday, you know, it's very unlikely to be beaten for a very long time," he added, the new rules likely to lead to slower cars. "Unless the track changes or whatever, hopefully that lap time lasts for a very, very long time, so it's cool.

"Just the meaning, the history, the people that have won here in the past, just to know, in ten years time, I can say I won Monaco that one year, or hopefully a few more, but that one year is something I look forward to saying."

Back in the present, the Monaco win sees Norris close to within 3 points of his teammate, Oscar Piastri, who has enjoyed a run of three successive victories while mistakes, lack of confidence, self-doubt and open criticism of himself clearly took its toll on the Briton.

"You know, I'm happier with yesterday's result than I am of today's," he insisted. "I mean, today's is, you know, it's incredible, but I probably was more emotional yesterday than I was today, that's how much yesterday meant to me, to kind of get my groove back in qualifying, because it's something that I just had my whole life.

"It's just always been good, until this year, I had to work hard to try and get it back, for no other reason apart from a couple of things that I've clearly struggled with, and also just having a tough competition.

"Having Oscar, Charles, Max... I'm against the best guys in the world, and if you're not performing at the highest level, you're not going to compete against them.

"So no one knows the amount of work and effort that goes into things apart from me and my team, and that's the only people you need to know what goes into everything and the truth of everything, and that's the way I'll stay."

