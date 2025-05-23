Site logo

Monaco Grand Prix: Practice team notes - McLaren

23/05/2025

Oscar Piastri: "A trickier day. We come away from it feeling quite good, but it's been one of the tougher Fridays.

"We’ve got some things to still go over and try to improve, but I think we’re in decent shape. Thanks to the team for the quick turnaround to get me back on track."

Lando Norris: "It’s been a reasonable Friday. I felt comfortable from the beginning, but we need to improve in some areas which I’m positive we can work on as a team. A solid start to the weekend."

Andrea Stella: "It’s been a productive first day of practice here in Monaco. As always, this iconic circuit provides a unique challenge. We thought coming into the weekend that our competitors would be quick, and the first two practice sessions have reinforced that belief. However, we’ve gathered important data and have a good understanding of what we need to do to improve ahead of an important qualifying session tomorrow. My thanks also go to the team for their quick turnaround after Oscar’s small moment into Turn 1."

