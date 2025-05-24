Monaco Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Pole in Monaco, it feels good!

"We've worked hard to have a day like this. It's very special to do it here in Monaco, the hardest track to take Pole, and I'm very proud of the whole team, here at the track and back at the factory.

"We employed a different run plan to our rivals but it's what we believed would be best and we stuck with it. The final lap in Q3 around this circuit is about who can risk a little bit more. It was a well put-together lap and it feels good when you cross the line and know it has paid off. I'm going to live in the moment for a little bit and then shift focus to tomorrow."

Oscar Piastri: "Third is a decent result. It's been a slightly messier weekend on my end, but we were able to put together some solid laps. My first lap in Q3 felt good, and then on the second lap, I made a small mistake in the Nouvelle Chicane which meant I left a little bit out there, but we can be happy. Well done to Lando. It's going to be an exciting race tomorrow with the two stops, so let's see what happens."

Andrea Stella: "An intense and tight Qualifying session - as is often the case here in Monaco. The car was competitive throughout, with Lando and Oscar putting together strong laps. It's a positive outcome, with the cars on the front two rows, which is important for tomorrow where the two mandatory stops are likely to make the race much more open than it has traditionally been. Well done to Lando in securing a Pole position, setting the new lap record for the Circuit de Monaco, and likewise for Oscar who was right up there all the way through Qualifying. Now, the focus goes onto tomorrow."

