Monaco Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "This feels amazing.

"I've achieved one of my dreams - because winning here is what I dreamt of as a kid, so I'm proud of myself and the team for being able to get the win here. It's a long race but it was good fun because we could push for quite a lot of it. The end of the race was a little challenging with Charles close behind and Max ahead, but I felt under control, able to push when I needed to and chill when I didn't... I'm very happy, the team are very happy, and we carry good momentum with us into the final race of the triple header."

Oscar Piastri: "I'm happy with that overall. More points on the board and another trip to the podium in Monaco. Well done to Lando on the win. It's been a tricky weekend for me - I got close yesterday but not quite close enough, so there are a few things to work on for next year - but if this is a tricky weekend then it's really not going too badly at all!"

Andrea Stella: "A fantastic day in Monaco, as we secure the team's first victory in the Principality since 2008. Lando put in an impressive performance on the way to an important win. Monaco is never an easy circuit to win at, and his ability to control the race helped secure this win today. On Oscar's side, we would have loved to have scored a 1-2, but passing Charles would have been very difficult, as is often the case in Monaco. The mandatory three tyre rule posed some very interesting challenges coming into today's race, and I'm proud of how we executed the Grand Prix. My thanks as always go to the whole race team, specifically the strategy team and pit crew who withstood huge pressure to deliver a great result, and of course all the men and women at McLaren who contributed to this historic victory today."

Check out our Sunday gallery from Monaco here.