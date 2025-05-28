Spanish Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Going into the next race weekend as a Monaco Grand Prix winner feels incredible. The team and I worked hard over the last few months to find points of improvement, and we'll keep pushing and using the momentum we've built.

"It's great to finish this triple-header at the Spanish Grand Prix. Barcelona is a great city to visit and a fun one to race in. I'm feeling good, and ready for another strong weekend."

Oscar Piastri: "Barcelona is a track that I've won at in the junior formulae. It's a good blend of high-speed straights and technical sections.

"I'm happy with the strong consistency in my driving at the moment and I take a lot of positives with me to Spain. The team are doing a great job and I'm feeling very confident."

Andrea Stella: "We head to the Spanish Grand Prix encouraged by our result in Monaco. The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya offers a very different challenge however, with many high-speed corners which will not naturally suit the characteristics of the MCL39. With this also comes the expectation to see many challenges from the rest of the grid and close battles at the front.

"We're now a third of the way into the 2025 Formula 1 season, still leading both championships but still remaining focused on our goals. Being consistent over a challenging triple-header is not easy, so I'd like to thank once again everyone at McLaren for their work. We keep our heads down and we keep pushing."

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Race laps: 66

Circuit length: 4.657 km/2.894 miles

Total race distance: 307.236 km/190.908 miles

Number of corners: 14 (8 right, 6 left)



Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C1, Medium: C2 and Soft: C3