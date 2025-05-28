Spanish Grand Prix: Preview - Alpine

Alpine Formula One team joins the entire Alpine family this weekend in celebrating the brand's 70th anniversary.

Founded in 1955 by Jean Redele in Dieppe, France, Alpine grew out of his passion for motoring and racing, and is still competing today at the top of motorsport in Formula One and the World Endurance Championship.

As an automotive leader, last year, Alpine launched the A290 to great acclaim, winning the European Car of the Year award and on 27th May, the world premiere of its first sport fastback was unveiled at Dieppe and will be presented to the general public during the 70th anniversary weekend.

The anniversary is being celebrated by Formula One Team at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix with an updated A525 livery sporting the special Alpine 70 years logo. Drivers Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto will race in specially-designed, one-off overalls and gloves in white with red and blue stripes and featuring the A70 logo.

The A-arrow symbol proudly celebrates the brand's 70 years: 1955-2025. The use of blue, white and red emphasises the origins of the French brand created by Jean Redele in Dieppe in 1955. The number 70 extends the A-arrow, signifying a brand rooted in its past but looking to the future. The red target in the centre of the wheel, another automotive symbol, represents the challenges the brand will take on over the next 70 years!

Pierre Gasly: "We are heading to Barcelona for the final race of the triple header. We really have the aim as a team to be in a much better position than we were in Monaco where our level of performance was probably a bit of a surprise for us as we expected to be better. We qualified too far down and that meant it was going to be very difficult to make our way towards the points. Our race ended after the incident with Yuki [Tsunoda] so that was that. The race itself looked a difficult one to make up any ground so as a team we will regroup and see what we can improve ahead of Spain. Hopefully this type of track - a more complete circuit than Monaco - will better suit our package. We have the mandatory technical directive to comply with so we might see some small differences up and down the grid. On the circuit itself, I have always enjoyed driving in Barcelona. We have had some decent performances there in the past so I remain positive going into this weekend. I'll certainly be glued to my TV on Saturday night for the Champions League Final. It should be a fantastic game and I'll be cheering PSG on to get it done and bring home the trophy!"

Franco Colapinto: "The weekend in Monaco was a tough one for the team. We struggled with the pace of the car for various reasons and ultimately lined up too far back on the grid at a track with almost no overtaking opportunities. The new two-stop regulation brought different tactics into play across all the teams and although we were able to move up through the order, 13th place was the best we could extract from the race. I am looking forward to Spain this weekend to close out the triple header. As a Spanish speaking country and with plenty of Argentine fans there, I am sure it will be a special one for me. It was also my birthday this week, so it was great to have a couple of days to relax and recharge with my loved ones. We will be hoping for a more positive weekend in Barcelona at a circuit which should suit our package better. The track is a more traditional circuit in comparison to Monaco so the aim will be to get as comfortable with the car as quick as possible to extract a good result from Qualifying and set ourselves up nicely for the race on Sunday."