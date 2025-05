Monaco Grand Prix: Preview - Alpine

After taking the time to review all the data collected from Imola, it is clear to see there was real promise in the performance from both drivers.

It is complex to draw comparisons due to drivers being on different strategies and tyre life during each stint, but the data and engineering analysis show competitive performances from both drivers and great potential. Franco had a very strong start during his first weekend in the car and the team looks forward to being in the fight with both cars in the coming races.

Pierre Gasly: "There were some good things from the weekend in Imola but we left there on Sunday night disappointed with the end result. Not everything ran smoothly but we will aim to take what we learned into the second race of the triple header, in Monaco, this weekend. I had a good feeling in the car over one lap especially and we know that is so important in Monaco. It's always a very unique and special event. The track is iconic and it's amazing to race on the famous streets there. As a driver, you need to be absolutely perfect on every lap and that makes it one of the most difficult of the year. Through all the practice sessions, we will be building confidence and gradually pushing more before Qualifying, which is incredibly important. Our target is to definitely be in the top-10 which will put us in the best position for points during the race on Sunday. Usually, Monaco is a one-stop race but this year it will be a mandatory two-stop where we are required to run a third set of tyres, hopefully the strategy variation will help make the race more exciting for everyone watching and it gives us an opportunity to get ahead of our rivals. But really in Monaco you cannot predict anything, the car is in such a unique configuration to any other circuit so we are hoping this will play to our strengths. I'm excited to get on track on Friday and start the weekend."

Franco Colapinto: "It was great to be back on track and racing again. Nothing beats the feeling of being back in an F1 car, racing competitively, and to jump back in at a place like Imola was fantastic. The fans in Italy are like no other, the energy and the atmosphere make it a truly special place to race. It was a tough weekend but not without its positives. We learned a lot as a team, and I got more and more comfortable in the car as the weekend progressed. I was pushing the car to the limit in Qualifying and ultimately made a small error, which had big consequences. We started from sixteenth place and really just tried to be patient and try to put ourselves in the mix for points, which we almost did. We had good pace in the race but we were unfortunate to lose some ground when the Safety Car came out to benefit others. We head straight into another race week and our attention shifts to Monaco this weekend. It is one of the toughest circuits for overtaking, with no margin for error. I am looking forward to getting straight back on track, building up the confidence, and continuing to develop with the team."