"No set limit" for Colapinto, insists Briatore

Despite initially claiming that Argentine driver Franco Colapinto had five races in which to prove himself, Flavio Briatore now insists that there is no such limit.

"Having reviewed the opening races of the season, we have come to the decision to put Franco in the car alongside Pierre for the next five races," read the quote - attributed directly to Briatore - in the press release issued on 7 May. "The next five races will give us an opportunity to try something different and after this time period we will assess our options," it added.

However, speaking in Imola, and now effectively team boss, what with the 'departure' of Oliver Oakes, Briatore dismissed all talk of a 'five race plan'.

"Franco will race as much as needed," he told Sky Italy. "I read somewhere that he'll have five races, but no, there's no set limit on his races," he added.

"He needs to be fast, not crash, and score points," he continued." I'm only asking him these three things, not ten. If he does them well, he'll drive forever."

The conflicting comments suggest that things are as chaotic as ever at Enstone as the French team fails to learn from the sort of mistakes that cost it Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri.

Colleagues have already expressed shock at the way Jack Doohan was treated, while many fans are still angry at the manner in which Esteban Ocon was callously dumped ahead of last year's season finale.

Briatore also shed further light on Oakes resignation and the situation at the team since the shock announcement.

"His resignation came after Miami due to a personal issue, and when it happened, I didn't expect it either," he said. "This is a united team," he added. "There were rumours that I had argued with Oliver, but that's not true, we have a great relationship.

"The organisational chart has shifted a bit," he admitted, "but everything else stays the same. When it comes to the team principal role, I need to assess the situation. For now, I'm taking charge, but I'm used to that, it's not my first day at school."

Going back to Doohan, talking on Sky Sports, Jacques Villeneuve had little sympathy for the young Australian.

"He didn't bring sponsors, he didn't bring image," said the Canadian, who back in 2003 dismissed his new teammate at BAR, Jenson Button, by claiming he "should be in a boy band".

Welcome to F1 2025.

