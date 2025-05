Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Qualifying team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "I am happy to be back in Q3 today but not so happy that we did not maximise our final run in that session with traffic management, which compromised our out lap.

"So with all things considered, we probably left a little bit on the table. That said, these are fine details for us to work out as a team and there is definitely potential in our package. The car has generally felt good here, especially after Miami. We managed Q1 and Q2 well but then we did not execute a good final run in Q3. Being almost last out of the pit lane did not help the tyres on the out lap so we will learn together as a team and see what we can do better next time. We will take the fight to the cars ahead tomorrow. Strategy will be interesting and potentially quite varied up and down the grid. We will work out the numbers tonight and see what is doable on our side. We are in the mix from tenth place on the grid and the aim is to achieve some points by the chequered flag."

Franco Colapinto: "It was a tricky Qualifying today and not what we wanted. It was the first time I really arrived at the limit of the car, and I was pushing the limits a bit more this time. I decided to use the kerbs more and to go for it, but it was just too much and I lost the rear. I'm very sorry to the team, it's a lot of work in the garage tonight and it is obviously not great to start like this. However, overall, today I think the car was competitive enough to make it into Q3, I knew there was a lot more potential. I've been feeling more comfortable with the car and much more connected and I've really enjoyed working with the team. I'm learning more every lap I'm doing and tomorrow's race is another opportunity to do more laps and continue getting used to this environment."

Flavio Briatore: "It is positive to have one car again in Q3 this weekend. We were in the top-10 in the last few races apart from Miami, so it gives us confidence that we have a good car here capable of fighting. Looking at Pierre's times from Q2 and out lap preparation, we could maybe have been further up. But overall, we are in a good place to fight in tomorrow's race. Franco has been getting familiar with the car and doing a very good job with the team and engineers. With the cars being so close, he was pushing the limit and unfortunately lost the car. I spoke with Franco, and he will quickly put it behind him and come back strongly tomorrow. The team will get the car ready, review our options, and see what we can do in the race."