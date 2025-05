Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Race team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "Personally, I am not happy with my race because I made a costly mistake and I know that should not happen.

"I had a good start, up to ninth place and then had to fight hard with Charles [Leclerc]. I thought I could make the corner at Turn 9 by going a bit wider with Charles coming up the inside. I turned in, had no grip, did not make the corner and it cost me five positions. We decided to do the two-stop, which was looking decent and we were probably going to be in a fight with the one-stoppers towards the end of the race. The late Safety Car gave those ahead a free pit-stop and we did not have enough tyre life to go towards the points in the end. Overall, we showed some good pace throughout the weekend. I felt happy with the car over one lap. We know next week [in Monaco] how important Qualifying is and hopefully we can capitalise on some of our strengths."

Franco Colapinto: "We had pretty good pace today but we were a little unfortunate with our strategy and, in the end, it was not the result the team was aiming to achieve. I think we had pretty good pace at the start of the race. The Medium tyre lasted very long and we were on a one-stop until the VSC came a few laps after I made my stop. It put me in a very difficult situation already with eight laps on the Hard tyres when the full Safety Car came out and after that I was struggling to keep the pace with the other drivers on new tyres. We had good pace in the car and we learnt a lot and gathered more valuable data for the team. I think better tracks are coming for us, especially Monaco. It is a place which requires very high confidence. I'm not quite there yet, I'm still learning more and more each time I am in the car so I'll build it up and I'm looking forward to it next weekend."

Flavio Briatore: "We were set for a good result today and had a chance for points before the Virtual Safety Car. Particularly with Franco we were planning on a one-stop strategy to the end and with the field being neutralised others were essentially given a free pit-stop. This happens in racing, and the final standings do not reflect where we could have been today. Next, we go to Monaco, one of my home races and a track where we can again have an opportunity to compete."